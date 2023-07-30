Fukuoka 2023, Day 8 Asian Recap: China’s Results Foreshadow Asian Games Destruction

The final day of action in Fukuoka saw China add more hardware to its collection, with its final tally brought to 16. The nation claimed 5 golds, 3 silvers and 8 bronze medals when all was said and done this evening, crushing last year’s outcome in Budapest which saw China earn just 5 medals.

To cap off the competition, Olympic medalist Xu Jiayu got on the podium with a bronze in the 50m back while Zhang Yufei followed suit with the same result in the women’s 50m free.

The Chinese men’s 4x100m medley relay did major damage, securing silver in a new Asian Record-setting effort of 3:29.00. The accomplishment represented the sixth Asian Record broken by China over the course of the past 8 days.

As a refresher, the Asian Games are regarded as the highest priority for both China and Japan with the nations targeting the event which was postponed from last year due to COVID-19 concerns within the host city of Hangzhou.

Despite the prestigiousness of the competition, China showed no favoritism for those Games over these Championships, with the likes of Qin Haiyang, Zhang and Li Bingjie not holding anything back when diving in here in Fukuoka.

Japan will have its work cut out for it to rival China on its home turf less than 2 months from now. Daiya Seto, Ryosuke Irie, Yui Ohashi, Rikako Ikee and the rest of the squad will need to up their games to defend their 2018 results which saw them top the swimming medal table in Jakarta at the last edition.

While South Korea clocked a new national record here, hacking 2 seconds off of their previous best-ever performance in the men’s 4x200m free relay, the squad of Hwang Sunwoo, Kim Woomin, Yang Jae-hoon and Lee Ho-jun will need to be even quicker if they hope to capture their first Asian Games medal in the event since 1994.