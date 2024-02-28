Derek Maas Opts For Breaststroke Events At Division III NCAAs (Pre-Cut Entries List)

The pre-cut NCAA Division III swimming & diving championships psych sheets have been released. View them below. The meet will take place from March 20-23 at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Highlighting the psych sheets is current NYU medical student Derek Maas who competed for Alabama during his undergraduate career. Maas was known for his breaststroke at Alabama, notably swimming in the NCAA ‘A’ final of the 100 breast the last two years, but did not swim either breaststroke event at the UAA Championships this month.

Maas has switched back to the breaststroke events at NCAAs. Maas currently has the fastest times for Division III in both backstroke events but will swim the 200 IM (#1 seed), 100 breast (#2 seed), and 200 breast (#2 seed) at NCAAs. Maas has the potential to break Andrew Wilson‘s all-time Division III records as Maas’s best times in all three events are fastest than Wilson’s records.

Other Notable Event Selections (Men):

Carnegie Mellon’s Brayden Morford has opted for the 200 IM (#9 seed) over the 50 free (t-11 in the NCAA this season) for day 1 of competition.

has opted for the 200 IM (#9 seed) over the 50 free (t-11 in the NCAA this season) for day 1 of competition. Calvin’s David Bajwa will swim the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back. He will not swim the 100 free and 100 fly, events which he also had an invite spot for.

will swim the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back. He will not swim the 100 free and 100 fly, events which he also had an invite spot for. UChicago’s Garrett Clasen will swim the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 100 fly Clasen was top 16 in the NCAA this season in four events, the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Notably, he has the #2 time behind Emory’s Jake Meyer in the 200 breast this season.

Kenyon’s Bengisu Caymaz had five events in the top 16 this season. She has opted for the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles. She notably is the top seed in the 500 and the #2 seed in the 1650. She was #14 in the 200 fly and #11 in the 400 IM this season.

Other Notable Event Selections (Women):

NYU’s Caitlin Marshall is the top seed in the 200 butterfly and will also swim the 1650 free on the same day. She also is entered in the 500 free where she is the #2 seed. She opted to not swim the 200 free.

is the top seed in the 200 butterfly and will also swim the 1650 free on the same day. She also is entered in the 500 free where she is the #2 seed. She opted to not swim the 200 free. Denison’s Emily Harris will swim the 200 fly and 200 back along with the 200 free, opting to not swim the 500 free. Harris has the 7th fastest time in the 500 free this season but is the #3 seed in the 200 fly and #11 seed in the 200 back.

will swim the 200 fly and 200 back along with the 200 free, opting to not swim the 500 free. Harris has the 7th fastest time in the 500 free this season but is the #3 seed in the 200 fly and #11 seed in the 200 back. Sophia Verkleeren of Williams will swim the 200 IM, 100 back, and 200 back. She is the top seed in the 200 IM and 100 back and the #2 seed in the 200 back. She notably holds the fastest time in the NCAA this season in the 400 IM.

The final list of invitees is expected on Wednesday evening.