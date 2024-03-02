2024 Italian Olympic Trials Begin On March 5th

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 Italian Olympic Trials are nearly upon us with action kicking off in Riccione beginning on Tuesday, March 5th.

A total of 732 athletes are registered across 180 clubs with everyone vying for a coveted spot on the nation’s Olympic roster for the Paris 2024 Games.

As a refresher on the Italian selection process, qualification began last November at the nation’s Absolute Open Championships. Athletes who qualified at that competition were fused with those who reached a qualifying time at the World Championships in Doha last month.

This means these Olympic Trials represent a third opportunity for athletes to add their names to the roster, while a final chance for any remaining spots will take place at the Sette Colli Trophy in June.

Italian Athletes Qualified for Paris 2024 Through Italian Championships & World Championships

Gregorio Paltrinieri Men’s 1500m free (14:41.38) Men’s 800m free (7:42.98)

Thomas Ceccon Men’s 100m back (52.82)

Alberto Razzetti Men’s 200m IM (1:56.21) Men’s 400m IM (4:09.29) Men’s 200m fly (1:55.09)

Benedetta Pilato Women’s 100m breast (1:05.80)

Alessandro Miressi Men’s 100m free (47.61)

Nicolo Martinenghi Men’s 100m breast (58.84)

Simona Quadarella Women’s 1500m free (15:46.99) Women’s 800mm free (8:17.14)

Lorenzo Zazzeri Men’s 50m free (21.80)

Maneul Frigo Men’s 4x100m free relay (21.81)

Sara Franceschi Women’s 400m IM (4:37.86)



RELAYS QUALIFIED FOR PARIS

Men’s 4x100n freestyle Women’s 4x100m freestyle Mixed 4x100m medley Women’s 4x200m freestyle Men’s 4x200m freestyle Men’s 4x100m medley Women’s 4x100m medley

Among the 2020 Olympians still seeking qualification are Federico Burdisso, Giacomo Carini, Gabriele Detti, Ilaria Bianchi, Ariana Castiglioni and Elena Di Liddo.

In Tokyo, the nation of Italy placed 14th in the overall swimming medal table, capturing 7 medals but no golds. Individual medalists included Paltrinieri earning silver in the men’s 800m free, Nicolo Martinenghi scoring 100m breast bronze and Burdisso taking 200m fly bronze.

The following qualification times have been set by the Italian Swimming Federation.