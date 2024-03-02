Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scoring the 2024 NCAA Division III Psych Sheets

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • March 20-23, 2024
  • Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
  • Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)

With the release of the (pre-diving) psych sheets for the NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships, we can project the score the swimming portion of the meet based on seeds. As a reminder, there are 310 points still not accounted for from the diving portion of the meet, which we’ll get a clearer picture of after Regionals wrap up this weekend.

  • 29 female divers and 24 male divers will be selected from four regional meets, each with its own invited athlete cap. Starting with the top finisher in each board, athletes are added in finish order until the regional cap is met. Ties are broken by combined scores from 1-meter and 3-meter.
  • For the official qualifying procedure, see here.

Based on season-best swims, this scoring gives good insight into the team race shaping up this year – and sets the tone for any upsets, climbs, or falls in the final rankings.

Defending champions Denison (women) and Emory (men) top the projections by a healthy margin, but behind them a number of strong teams are jostling for position.

The defending women’s meet runner-ups Emory lurk in 7th in psych sheet points. Notably, they have a high ceiling in relay points based on their performances from last year. Their finishes in the 200 medley relay (1st), 200 free relay (1st) and 400 medley relay (2nd) alone accounts for 114 points, just two less than their 16 currently projected relay points.

There aren’t as many surprises on the men’s side, beyond the Denison men’s continued slide. They fell to 8th last year, their lowest finish since 1983 after an impressive run of top-3 finishes between 2006-2022 that included five team titles. Here the Big Red are 11th, and aren’t even seeded to score in two of the five relays (200 free relay, 400 free relay).

Checking out the individual scorers, NYU’s Kaley McIntyre is the only swimmer seeded to score a perfect 60 points, courtesy of her top rankings in the 50 free (22.60), 100 free (49.47) and 200 free (1:46.87). Behind her, Williams’ Sophia Verkleeren and Connecticut College’s Justin Finkel could score 57 points if they hold their positions.

It’s worth noting that Emory has already hit the athlete cap for with their invited swimmers, so depending on how many of their divers qualify there could be some roster changes before teams arrive in Greensboro.

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

(Note: These projections do not include diving.)

Women

Team Total Points Individual Points Relay Points
Denison 420 261 159
Kenyon 393 269 124
Williams 366.5 202.5 164
MIT 296 143 153
NYU 282 176 106
Pomona-Pitzer 259.5 107.5 152
Emory 258.5 142.5 116
Hope College 151 62 89
Tufts 149 53 96
Calvin 145 34 111
Swarthmore 134 62 72
Trinity U. 106 84 22
Chicago 84.5 52.5 32
Bates 70 46 24
Johns Hopkins 67.5 36.5 31
Amherst 49 37 12
Albion 41 41 0
Austin College 39 39 0
SUNY Geneseo 37 11 26
Claremont MS 31 7 24
Mary Washington 29 29 0
Gettysburg 25 13 12
Wellesley 18 18 0
Rowan 14 14 0
Luther 14 14 0
Chapman 14 14 0
St. Mary’s MD 11 11 0
Colby 10 0 10
W&L 9 9 0
Middlebury 8 8 0
Wash U. MO 8 0 8
Case Western 7 0 7
Springfield 6 6 0
Messiah 3.5 3.5 0
Gustavus 3.5 3.5 0
UC Santa Cruz 2.5 2.5 0
CMU 2 2 0
Bowdoin 1 1 0

Men

Team Total Points Individual Points Relay Points
Emory 385 229 156
Williams 306 146 160
Kenyon 290 144 146
Chicago 249 115 134
Tufts 220.5 82.5 138
NYU 220 98 122
Calvin 193 93 100
MIT 186.5 58.5 128
CMU 179.5 67.5 112
TCNJ 163 117 46
Denison 144 108 36
Claremont MS 135 109 26
Wash U. MO 111 69 42
Johns Hopkins 104 100 4
Pomona-Pitzer 71.5 35.5 36
Bates 70 40 30
Connecticut 57 57 0
Hope College 53 25 28
W&L 51 11 40
Hamilton 47.5 47.5 0
Bowdoin 37 28 9
Ithaca 32 26 6
Case Western 31.5 31.5 0
Coast Guard 30 30 0
Brandeis 21 21 0
St. Mary’s MD 21 21 0
Wheaton IL 21 21 0
SUNY Geneseo 20 0 20
Whitworth 14 14 0
Colby 13 1 12
Cal Lutheran 12 12 0
Rose-Hulman 11 11 0
Rowan 11 11 0
Trinity U. 10 10 0
USMMA 10 0 10
John Carroll 8 0 8
Rhodes 7 7 0
Amherst 6 6 0
Berry 6 6 0
RIT 4 4 0
Rensselaer 2 2 0
F&M 1 0 1

