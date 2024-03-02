Scoring the 2024 NCAA Division III Psych Sheets

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 20-23, 2024

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)

With the release of the (pre-diving) psych sheets for the NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships, we can project the score the swimming portion of the meet based on seeds. As a reminder, there are 310 points still not accounted for from the diving portion of the meet, which we’ll get a clearer picture of after Regionals wrap up this weekend.

29 female divers and 24 male divers will be selected from four regional meets, each with its own invited athlete cap. Starting with the top finisher in each board, athletes are added in finish order until the regional cap is met. Ties are broken by combined scores from 1-meter and 3-meter.

For the official qualifying procedure, see here.

Based on season-best swims, this scoring gives good insight into the team race shaping up this year – and sets the tone for any upsets, climbs, or falls in the final rankings.

Defending champions Denison (women) and Emory (men) top the projections by a healthy margin, but behind them a number of strong teams are jostling for position.

The defending women’s meet runner-ups Emory lurk in 7th in psych sheet points. Notably, they have a high ceiling in relay points based on their performances from last year. Their finishes in the 200 medley relay (1st), 200 free relay (1st) and 400 medley relay (2nd) alone accounts for 114 points, just two less than their 16 currently projected relay points.

There aren’t as many surprises on the men’s side, beyond the Denison men’s continued slide. They fell to 8th last year, their lowest finish since 1983 after an impressive run of top-3 finishes between 2006-2022 that included five team titles. Here the Big Red are 11th, and aren’t even seeded to score in two of the five relays (200 free relay, 400 free relay).

Checking out the individual scorers, NYU’s Kaley McIntyre is the only swimmer seeded to score a perfect 60 points, courtesy of her top rankings in the 50 free (22.60), 100 free (49.47) and 200 free (1:46.87). Behind her, Williams’ Sophia Verkleeren and Connecticut College’s Justin Finkel could score 57 points if they hold their positions.

It’s worth noting that Emory has already hit the athlete cap for with their invited swimmers, so depending on how many of their divers qualify there could be some roster changes before teams arrive in Greensboro.

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

(Note: These projections do not include diving.)

Women

Team Total Points Individual Points Relay Points Denison 420 261 159 Kenyon 393 269 124 Williams 366.5 202.5 164 MIT 296 143 153 NYU 282 176 106 Pomona-Pitzer 259.5 107.5 152 Emory 258.5 142.5 116 Hope College 151 62 89 Tufts 149 53 96 Calvin 145 34 111 Swarthmore 134 62 72 Trinity U. 106 84 22 Chicago 84.5 52.5 32 Bates 70 46 24 Johns Hopkins 67.5 36.5 31 Amherst 49 37 12 Albion 41 41 0 Austin College 39 39 0 SUNY Geneseo 37 11 26 Claremont MS 31 7 24 Mary Washington 29 29 0 Gettysburg 25 13 12 Wellesley 18 18 0 Rowan 14 14 0 Luther 14 14 0 Chapman 14 14 0 St. Mary’s MD 11 11 0 Colby 10 0 10 W&L 9 9 0 Middlebury 8 8 0 Wash U. MO 8 0 8 Case Western 7 0 7 Springfield 6 6 0 Messiah 3.5 3.5 0 Gustavus 3.5 3.5 0 UC Santa Cruz 2.5 2.5 0 CMU 2 2 0 Bowdoin 1 1 0

Men