Scoring the 2024 NCAA Division III Psych Sheets

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 20-23, 2024
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)
With the release of the (pre-diving) psych sheets for the NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships, we can project the score the swimming portion of the meet based on seeds. As a reminder, there are 310 points still not accounted for from the diving portion of the meet, which we’ll get a clearer picture of after Regionals wrap up this weekend.
- 29 female divers and 24 male divers will be selected from four regional meets, each with its own invited athlete cap. Starting with the top finisher in each board, athletes are added in finish order until the regional cap is met. Ties are broken by combined scores from 1-meter and 3-meter.
- For the official qualifying procedure, see here.
Based on season-best swims, this scoring gives good insight into the team race shaping up this year – and sets the tone for any upsets, climbs, or falls in the final rankings.
Defending champions Denison (women) and Emory (men) top the projections by a healthy margin, but behind them a number of strong teams are jostling for position.
The defending women’s meet runner-ups Emory lurk in 7th in psych sheet points. Notably, they have a high ceiling in relay points based on their performances from last year. Their finishes in the 200 medley relay (1st), 200 free relay (1st) and 400 medley relay (2nd) alone accounts for 114 points, just two less than their 16 currently projected relay points.
There aren’t as many surprises on the men’s side, beyond the Denison men’s continued slide. They fell to 8th last year, their lowest finish since 1983 after an impressive run of top-3 finishes between 2006-2022 that included five team titles. Here the Big Red are 11th, and aren’t even seeded to score in two of the five relays (200 free relay, 400 free relay).
Checking out the individual scorers, NYU’s Kaley McIntyre is the only swimmer seeded to score a perfect 60 points, courtesy of her top rankings in the 50 free (22.60), 100 free (49.47) and 200 free (1:46.87). Behind her, Williams’ Sophia Verkleeren and Connecticut College’s Justin Finkel could score 57 points if they hold their positions.
It’s worth noting that Emory has already hit the athlete cap for with their invited swimmers, so depending on how many of their divers qualify there could be some roster changes before teams arrive in Greensboro.
PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY
(Note: These projections do not include diving.)
Women
|Team
|Total Points
|Individual Points
|Relay Points
|Denison
|420
|261
|159
|Kenyon
|393
|269
|124
|Williams
|366.5
|202.5
|164
|MIT
|296
|143
|153
|NYU
|282
|176
|106
|Pomona-Pitzer
|259.5
|107.5
|152
|Emory
|258.5
|142.5
|116
|Hope College
|151
|62
|89
|Tufts
|149
|53
|96
|Calvin
|145
|34
|111
|Swarthmore
|134
|62
|72
|Trinity U.
|106
|84
|22
|Chicago
|84.5
|52.5
|32
|Bates
|70
|46
|24
|Johns Hopkins
|67.5
|36.5
|31
|Amherst
|49
|37
|12
|Albion
|41
|41
|0
|Austin College
|39
|39
|0
|SUNY Geneseo
|37
|11
|26
|Claremont MS
|31
|7
|24
|Mary Washington
|29
|29
|0
|Gettysburg
|25
|13
|12
|Wellesley
|18
|18
|0
|Rowan
|14
|14
|0
|Luther
|14
|14
|0
|Chapman
|14
|14
|0
|St. Mary’s MD
|11
|11
|0
|Colby
|10
|0
|10
|W&L
|9
|9
|0
|Middlebury
|8
|8
|0
|Wash U. MO
|8
|0
|8
|Case Western
|7
|0
|7
|Springfield
|6
|6
|0
|Messiah
|3.5
|3.5
|0
|Gustavus
|3.5
|3.5
|0
|UC Santa Cruz
|2.5
|2.5
|0
|CMU
|2
|2
|0
|Bowdoin
|1
|1
|0
Men
|Team
|Total Points
|Individual Points
|Relay Points
|Emory
|385
|229
|156
|Williams
|306
|146
|160
|Kenyon
|290
|144
|146
|Chicago
|249
|115
|134
|Tufts
|220.5
|82.5
|138
|NYU
|220
|98
|122
|Calvin
|193
|93
|100
|MIT
|186.5
|58.5
|128
|CMU
|179.5
|67.5
|112
|TCNJ
|163
|117
|46
|Denison
|144
|108
|36
|Claremont MS
|135
|109
|26
|Wash U. MO
|111
|69
|42
|Johns Hopkins
|104
|100
|4
|Pomona-Pitzer
|71.5
|35.5
|36
|Bates
|70
|40
|30
|Connecticut
|57
|57
|0
|Hope College
|53
|25
|28
|W&L
|51
|11
|40
|Hamilton
|47.5
|47.5
|0
|Bowdoin
|37
|28
|9
|Ithaca
|32
|26
|6
|Case Western
|31.5
|31.5
|0
|Coast Guard
|30
|30
|0
|Brandeis
|21
|21
|0
|St. Mary’s MD
|21
|21
|0
|Wheaton IL
|21
|21
|0
|SUNY Geneseo
|20
|0
|20
|Whitworth
|14
|14
|0
|Colby
|13
|1
|12
|Cal Lutheran
|12
|12
|0
|Rose-Hulman
|11
|11
|0
|Rowan
|11
|11
|0
|Trinity U.
|10
|10
|0
|USMMA
|10
|0
|10
|John Carroll
|8
|0
|8
|Rhodes
|7
|7
|0
|Amherst
|6
|6
|0
|Berry
|6
|6
|0
|RIT
|4
|4
|0
|Rensselaer
|2
|2
|0
|F&M
|1
|0
|1