NCAA Announces Invited Swimmers for 2024 Division III Championships

The official psych sheets for the 2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships have been released. DIII NCAAs are set to be held at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina from March 20-23, the same place they were held last year. The Emory men and Denison women are the defending champions.

We already had some entry questions answered for the multi-event threat swimmers from the pre-selection lists, namely Derek Maas who had top-three times in all of the individual stroke events, but now have a sense of overall team strength heading into March.

On the men’s side, Emory had the maximum 18 swimmers invited, meaning that depending on how diving regionals shake out they will have to make some roster decisions to stay within the team limit.

No other men’s team is in the same position as the next highest on the list, Denison, had 15 swimmers qualified and have only two men set to compete at diving regionals this weekend.

MIT and Chicago are tied for the third highest number of qualified athletes, at 12 each.

For the women, Emory also hit the 18 athlete maximum. Defending champions Denison are close behind with 16 athletes, and sandwiched between them is Kenyon with 17.

Emory has two divers set to compete at regionals. Kenyon has seven, and Denison has four, so the roster cap once again may come into play.

Swimmers may be entered in a maximum of eight events, five relays and three individual events, but are only permitted to compete in a maximum of seven events, with a maximum of three individual events.

Swimmers who are selected for at least one event may enter additional “optional entry” events. Relay-only swimmers can only enter “optional entry” events in which they have a B-cut.

The cut line fell around 17 for the men and 25 for the women, both increases from the 16 and 21 from last year. That means there was more versatility amongst top-ranked swimmers, particularly in the women’s meet.

Chicago has the most alternates, with three total across the women’s and men’s entries. Behind them is a tie between Williams and Pomona-Pitzer, with two each.

Men’s Meet

Women’s Meet