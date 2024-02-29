Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

THURSDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

Harvard got off to a strong start on Day 1, winning both relays with Blodgett Pool records. We begin our individual events on Day 2 with heats of 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving. Princeton’s John Ehling is top seed in the 500 free (4:18.39) but Columbia’s Adam Wu is the highest-placing returning finalist from last year. Mitchell Schott of Princeton, who competed in the A final with Ehling and Wu last year, is seeded 1st in the 200 IM (1:43.48). He’ll be battling Harvard’s Gunner Grant and Brown’s Jack Kelly, seeded 2 and 3. Yale first-year Deny Nankov (19.71) leads the entrants in the 50 free, followed by Marcus Holmquist of Harvard and Brown first-year Jonathan Gim.

DAY 2

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • Ivy Meet: 4:10.62, Noah Millard, Yale (2023)
  • Pool Record: 4:16.56, Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)
  • NCAA A: 4:10.74
  • NCAA B: 4:21.99
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Ben Littlejohn, Harvard – 4:16.78
  2. Matt Fallon, Penn – 4:17.31
  3. John Ehling, Princeton – 4:18.63
  4. Andrew Berzolla, Brown – 4:20.17
  5. Cole Kuster, Harvard – 4:20.46
  6. James Curreri, Penn – 4:21.41
  7. Shane Washart, Harvard – 4:21.65
  8. Simon Lamar, Harvard – 4:23.06

 

 

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

  • Ivy Meet: 1:41.11, Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2023)
  • Pool Record: 1:43.01, Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2020)
  • NCAA A: 1:41.03
  • NCAA B: 1:46.16
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14

 

 

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • Ivy Meet: 18.90, Alex Righi, Yale (2009)
  • Pool Record: 19.32, Albert Gwo, Columbia (2020)
  • NCAA A: 18.82
  • NCAA B: 19.79
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21

 

 

Men’s 1-meter Diving – Prelims

  • Ivy Meet: 437.00, Jonathan Suckow, Columbia (2023)
  • Pool Record: 405.75, Terry Horner, Florida State (2007)
  • NCAA Zones: 300.00

 

