2024 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

THURSDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

Harvard got off to a strong start on Day 1, winning both relays with Blodgett Pool records. We begin our individual events on Day 2 with heats of 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving. Princeton’s John Ehling is top seed in the 500 free (4:18.39) but Columbia’s Adam Wu is the highest-placing returning finalist from last year. Mitchell Schott of Princeton, who competed in the A final with Ehling and Wu last year, is seeded 1st in the 200 IM (1:43.48). He’ll be battling Harvard’s Gunner Grant and Brown’s Jack Kelly, seeded 2 and 3. Yale first-year Deny Nankov (19.71) leads the entrants in the 50 free, followed by Marcus Holmquist of Harvard and Brown first-year Jonathan Gim.

DAY 2

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy Meet: 4:10.62, Noah Millard, Yale (2023)

Pool Record: 4:16.56, Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A: 4:10.74

NCAA B: 4:21.99

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Ben Littlejohn, Harvard – 4:16.78 Matt Fallon, Penn – 4:17.31 John Ehling, Princeton – 4:18.63 Andrew Berzolla, Brown – 4:20.17 Cole Kuster, Harvard – 4:20.46 James Curreri, Penn – 4:21.41 Shane Washart, Harvard – 4:21.65 Simon Lamar, Harvard – 4:23.06

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Ivy Meet: 1:41.11, Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2023)

Pool Record: 1:43.01, Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2020)

NCAA A: 1:41.03

NCAA B: 1:46.16

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy Meet: 18.90, Alex Righi, Yale (2009)

Pool Record: 19.32, Albert Gwo, Columbia (2020)

NCAA A: 18.82

NCAA B: 19.79

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21

Men’s 1-meter Diving – Prelims