Euro Junior Medalist Alexa Reyna Joining Arizona State One Year Early

The Arizona State women’s team will get a boost this season with the expedited arrival of distance freestyler Alexa Reyna, who is joining the squad 12 months earlier than expected after graduating high school early.

Reyna, a dual citizen of the U.S. and France (representing France internationally), was ranked #14 in our Way Too Early Recruiting Ranks for the girls’ high school class of 2024, and was featured in the Best of the Rest section in our most recent rankings released in June.

The 17-year-old is a two-time European Junior silver medalist, having placed 2nd in both the 800 free (8:38.04) and 1500 free (16:21.46) at the 2022 championships, and she also represented France at last year’s World Juniors in Lima and the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne.

Reyna, who trained with Badger Swim Club (NY) prior to heading to Tempe this fall, owns personal best times of 4:42.92 in the 500 free and 16:21.76 in the 1650 free, both within striking distance of what was required to earn an NCAA invite last season (4:41.09/16:13.73).

Her bests would’ve also scored ‘A’ final points at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.

Reyna’s Best Times

Event SCY LCM 200 free 1:48.59 2:03.99 400/500 free 4:42.92 4:15.01 800/1000 free 9:46.85 8:38.04 1500/1650 free 16:21.76 16:21.46 400 IM 4:18.18 4:51.07

Reyna joins the team less than a year after announcing her commitment, which only came in October 2022.

Last season, Reyna’s personal best time in the 500 free would’ve ranked 3rd on Arizona State behind Lindsay Looney (4:38.29) and Molly Batchelor (4:39.54), who both return this season, and in the 1650 free, she would’ve ranked 2nd behind rising sophomore Katherine Randall (16:17.15).

Reyna joins a Sun Devil recruiting class that includes fellow distance freestylers Zhanet Angelova (2:02/4:15 LCM) from Bulgaria and Lia Csulak (4:19.1/8:42/16:35 LCM) from Hungary.

The Sun Devils placed 5th at the 2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships, and sent three swimmers, Looney, Batchelor and Charli Brown, to the NCAA Championships.

ASU will join the Big 12 beginning in 2024-25.