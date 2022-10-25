Alexa Reyna, #14 in Class of 2024, Hands Verbal Commitment to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexa Reyna from White Plains, New York, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University beginning in the 2024-25 school year. She is the #14 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the high school class of 2024.

“I’m so excited to announce i will be continuing my academics and athletics career at Arizona state university! I would love to thank my parents/family, friends, coaches, and my teachers for being involved with my success and my work. I’m thankful for all the opportunities that have been brought to me, and even the bumps on the road that have shaped who I am today. Go sun devils! 💛”

A junior at White Plains High School, Reyna swims year-round with Badger Swim Club and specializes in distance freestyle. She is a dual national of France, whom she represents in international competition. When in France, she swims with ES Massy and has broken French national age group records in the girls’ 16-year-old short course meters 800/1500 free (8:26.43/16:06.55) and in the 17-year-old SCM 1500 free (16:06.55). In high school swimming, she was runner-up last year in both the 200 free (1:48.70) and 500 free (4:44.59) at the NYSPHSAA Girls Federation Championship.

Reyna had a big summer, going from French Nationals (where she earned three top-8 finishes in the 400/800/1500 free) to European Juniors (where she was runner-up in the 800 free and 1500 free and placed 4th in the 400 free) to Speedo Junior Nationals (where she placed 10th in the 400 free, 8th in the 800, and 6th in the 1500) to FINA World Championships (where she came in 8th in the 400, 6th in the 800, and 5th in the 1500).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:21.76

1000 free – 9:47.88

500 free – 4:42.92

200 free – 1:48.70

400 IM – 4:19.68

The first verbal commitment to the Arizona State class of 2028, Reyna will have a big impact on the Sun Devils when she arrives in Tempe. She would have been an A finalist in the 500 free and a C finalist in the 400 IM at the 2022 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships.

