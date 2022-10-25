Tennessee’s Crooks, Fuller Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week:

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, won both of his individual events and both relays that he was a part of to help the Vols to a 176-124 win against Louisville. Crooks registered season-best times of 19.35 in the 50 free and 46.04 in the 100 fly. In the relays, he swam the fly leg of the 200 medley relay, which posted the fifth-best time in the nation at 1:25.66 (20.76). As the anchor of the 400 free relay, Tennessee faced more than a second and a half deficit before Crooks swam a 41.62 split to lift UT to win the event with a 2:54.64 mark.

Men’s Diver of the Week:

Elisha Dees, Florida

Florida’s Elisha Dees, a freshman from Jacksonville, Fla., placed first in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 298.65 in the win over No. 9 Virginia. Dees was runner-up in the 3-meter with a final score of 319.50.

Men’s Co-Freshmen of the Week:

Joshua Liendo, Florida

Florida’s Joshua Liendo, a freshman from Scarborough, Canada, won the 50 free with the fastest time in the nation of 19.27 in the win over No. 9 Virginia. Liendo was also runner-up in the 100 fly (47.05) and was a part of the winning 400 free relay (2:52.24/42.30) and the 200 medley relay (1:25.94/18.92).

Gui Caribe, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Gui Caribe, a freshman from Salvador, Brazil, won the 100 free with fifth-fastest time in the nation at 42.81 in the win over No. 10 Louisville. Caribe finished second in the 50 free behind teammate Jordan Crooks with a time of 19.40, the fifth fastest time in the nation. He anchored the fastest 200 medley relay lineup, recording an 18.87 split to help the Vols post the fifth-best time in the nation at 1:25.66.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week:

Josephine Fuller, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller, a sophomore from Richmond, Va., won all three of her individual events during the Lady Vols’ meet against No. 10 Louisville. Fuller swept the backstroke events with times of 53.35 in the 100 back and 1:56.45 in the 200 back. She also won the 200 IM behind a 2:01.28 mark. Fuller swam the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay, which finished second with a time of 1:39.44 (25.12).

Women’s Diver of the Week:

Kyndal Knight, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Kyndal Knight, a fifth-year from Stanley, N.C., won both springboard events against No. 4 NC State. Knight posted a personal best score on the 1-meter of 329.18, along with a season-best score of 354.98 on the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week:

Hayden Miller, Florida

Florida’s Hayden Miller, a freshman from Houston, Texas, placed first in the 1000 free against No. 1 Virginia with a time of 9:43.68. Miller was a part of the second-place 400 free relay (3:25.20/52.59) and took seventh place in the 500 free (4:54.74).