NYU Adds 2023 Commitment from Hawaii’s Cate Ferandin

Making the journey from one side of the country to the other this fall, Cate Ferandin of Kailua, Hawaii has announced her decision to swim for New York University. Ferandin recently graduated from Le Jardin Academy and swam club with the Aulea Swim Club.
“I’m so excited and honored to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at New York University! Thank you to my family, my teammates & friends for supporting me throughout the years – especially my coaches that have helped me get to this point. GO VIOLETS!💜”
This summer, Ferandin raced at the Sectionals meet held in Roseville, California, competing in the sprint freestyle and back backstroke events. Her top finish again came in the 50 free, where she touched 36th in 28.95. She also competed in the 100 free (1:02.88), 100 back (1:11.90), and 200 back (2:37.01).
Top SCY Times
- 50 free – 23.96
- 100 free – 52.70
- 200 free – 1:55.91
- 100 back – 59.30
- 200 back – 2:05.26
Ferandin is a big addition to the NYU program for this fall, with lifetime bests that put her among the team’s best. Last season, she would have ranked as the program’s third fastest performer in the 50 free and seventh fastest in the 100 free.
NYU’s sprint group was highlighted last season by freshman Kaley McIntyre, who finished her first collegiate season as the NCAA Champion in both the 50 free and 200 free. McIntyre has already rewritten the school’s record book in the sprint events, resetting the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle records. Ferandin will have three years of overlap with McIntyre after joining the team later this year.
At the conference level, Ferandin will immeditly help boost an NYU program coming off of a third place finish at the 2023 University Athletic Association (UAA) Swimming and Diving Championships. Her best time in the 50 free would have put her just off of the A-final while her times in the 100 and 200 freestyles would have earned her a spot in the C-final. She would have also been a B-finalist in the 200 back and C-finalist in the 100 back.
Joining Ferandin in NYU class of 2027 will be Calista Lynch of San Francisco, California. While Lynch specializes in the IM events, she also boasts lifetime bests oof 58.66/2:02.30 in the backstroke events.
