2024 CAA Championship Preview: UNCW Poised For Back-To-Back Sweeps

2024 CAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2, 2024

Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Defending Champions: Women: UNCW (1x) Men: UNCW (2x)

Teams: Campbell (W), Delaware, Drexel, Monmouth, Northeastern (W), Stony Brook (W), Towson, UNCW, William & Mary

Campbell (W), Delaware, Drexel, Monmouth, Northeastern (W), Stony Brook (W), Towson, UNCW, William & Mary

Courtesy: Rob Washburn/CAA Sports

RICHMOND, Va. (February 27, 2024) – The CAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships return to the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va., where 15 conference meet records (eight men, seven women) were broken in the inaugural year at the sparkling, new facility.

The four-day event begins on Wednesday, February 28 and concludes on Saturday, March 2, as nine women’s teams and six men’s squads battle for conference titles.

All-session tickets will be on sale at the door for $95. Individual sessions are $15 for adults and $7 for children under 18. Please note that cash will NOT be accepted for any onsite ticket or merchandise sales, so we ask that you plan accordingly.

Full coverage of the CAA Swimming and Diving Championships will be streamed live on FloSports (FloSports.tv/CAA).

Women’s Championship

UNCW claimed its first CAA championship since 2006 last season after scoring a school-record 803 points. The Seahawks should be strong once again with the return of senior Brooke Knisely, who is looking to three-peat in both the 500 free and 1650 free, and junior Katie Knorr, who is going for a third straight title in the 400 IM. Sophomore Cameron Snowden has the league’s second-fastest times in the 50 free and 100 fly and sophomore Gil Shaw should contend in both the 100 and 200 breast.

William & Mary has placed in the top two at the past eight CAA championships, winning three titles and finishing second five times. The Tribe led all teams with seven event victories in 2023 and several top performers are back. Leading that group is sophomore Sophia Heilen, who won the 100 and 200 fly a year ago and broke her own CAA all-time record in the 100 (52.70) earlier this season. Junior Ellie Scherer is the defending champ in the 100 breast and has the top time in the league in the 100 and 200 breast.

Northeastern posted a best-ever third-place finish at last year’s championship and will look to continue that success. Senior Jamie Koo broke the meet record in capturing the 50 free in 2023 and she should also contend in the 100 fly. Sophomore Anna Verlander is the defending champ in the 200 back and will also challenge in the 100. Hannah Seward has recorded top five times in the 100 and 200 fly. The Huskies also feature one of the CAA’s top divers in junior Erin Murphy.

Delaware won three individual events and two relays to finish fourth overall a year ago. Back for the Blue Hens is senior Erin Shema, who has the CAA’s top time this season in the 200 free and was part of both winning relays last year. Sophomore Lauren Hartel has the league’s best mark in the 500 free and is second in the 1650 free. Junior Mania Tasakou has top five times in the 100 and 200 breast. Julia Servas is the defending champ on the 1-meter board and Alex Pastris should also contend.

Towson, which has won seven CAA women’s championships, is coming off a fifth-place effort in 2023. Leading the Tigers is sophomore Ally Frame, who is the defending champion in the 100 back and has the CAA’s top times in the 100 and 200 back this season. Junior Bridget Thomas has top three performances in the 500 and 1650 free. Senior Tiffany Matulis has been strong in the 100 and 200 breast.

Drexel features several swimmers who will contend for individual titles. Grad student Chelsea Gravereaux has the CAA’s fastest time this season in the 100 free. Junior Federica Nocera was the CAA champion in 200 back in 2022 and has top five times this season in both the 100 and 200 back. Sophomore Megan Ehrnfeldt has the fifth-best performance in the 200 fly.

Monmouth scored 177 points in its inaugural appearance at the CAA Championship. The Hawks will count on strong performances from Jensen Ritter in the 500 free and Kristen Gullickson in the 1650 free, while Isabella Aguanno has been the team’s top swimmer in the 100 and 200 breast.

Stony Brook looks to make a move up the standings in its second CAA championship. The Seawolves feature sophomore Michelle Vu in the 100 fly and 50 free and senior Mary Kate Conway in the 200 fly and 200 and 500 free. Divers Sara DiStefano and Jocelyn Lichwick will battle on both boards.

Campbell makes its first CAA championship appearance after placing sixth at the CCSA championship a year ago. Senior Meredith Ashburn has the league’s second-fastest time in the 100 free and third-best in the 50 free. Sophomore Angelica Ragazzoni has top six times in the 100 and 200 back, and Bella Butera should contend in the 200 breast.

Men’s Championship

UNCW will be seeking a third straight conference title after tallying a school-record 890 points a year ago. Junior Jacob Duracinsky is the defending champion in the 100 and 200 free and junior Aidan Duffy will try to repeat in the 400 IM. Senior Will Goldey has posted top two times in the 100 and 200 back, while freshman William Carico has the CAA’s top performances in the 500 free and 400 IM. Sophomore Ethan Badrian is back after sweeping the 1 and 3-meter dives in 2023.

Delaware has finished second in the past two CAA Championships. Junior Gavin Currie broke the CAA all-time record in winning his second straight 200 back title last year and was also part of two record-setting relay teams. Junior Toni Sabev has top five times in the 100 and 200 breast and senior Jack Hattery has the second-best time in the 200 fly. Sophomore Kevin Siegfried should be a contender in the diving competition.

Towson, which won the CAA title in 2021, is coming off a third-place finish. The Tigers feature three-time CAA Swimmer of the Year Brian Benzing, who broke league records in winning the 100 breast and 200 IM last year and also took first in the 100 fly. Stephen McDonald owns top three times in the 200 free and 500 free, while David Walton has top five performances in the 200 and 400 IM.

Drexel has finished in the top three in six of the past eight championships. Leading the Dragons are senior Kacper Karnik, who will try to win a fourth straight title in the 200 breast, and junior Kuba Kwasny, who is the defending champ in the 200 fly. Sebastian Smith has top six times in the 50 and 100 free and the 100 fly, and Andrea Casini could challenge in the 200 and 500 free.

William & Mary claimed six CAA titles from 2015-20. Aiden Bond has had a solid freshman season for the Tribe with top seven times in the 50 and 100 free. Senior Kent Codding leads W&M in the 100 and 200 back and senior Cole Younger has top eight performances in the 200 breast and 200 IM.

Monmouth hopes to make a move up the standings in its second CAA Championship. Freshman Ziv Cohen owns the CAA’s top time in the 1650 free and is third in the 500 free, and Cole Dyson could also contend in both events. Owen Dyson has the Hawks’ top performances in the 50 free and 100 back.