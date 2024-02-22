2024 MPSF Champs: Hawaii Men Sweep Day 1 Relays with a Pair of Conference Records

2024 MOUNTAIN PACIFIC SPORTS FEDERATION (MPSF) CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Hawaii – 191 Incarnate Word – 149 Cal Poly – 139 CSU Bakersfield – 125 UC Santa Barbara – 68 Pacific – 54 UC San Diego -30

WOMEN

Hawaii—272 UC Davis – 245 Pepperdine – 85 Cal Poly – 77 UC San Diego – 72 UC Santa Barbara – 66 CSU Bakersfield – 58 San Diego – 50 Pacific – 48 Incarnate Word – 14

The swimming portion of the 2024 MPSF Championship kicked off tonight in St. George, Utah. Diving is already in the books, having been completed last week. Hawaii did very well in both men’s and women’s diving, which is a big reason for the leads they hold in team scoring right now. This is a new-look MPSF, at least for men, as the 3x defending champs, BYU, have left the conference for the Big 12.

Hawaii has shown up big in the absence of BYU, getting out to as good a start as they could have hoped for tonight. Not only did the Rainbow Warriors win both men’s relays tonight, they broke the MPSF records in both as well.

In the men’s 200 medley relay, Karol Ostrowski (21.63), Justin Lisoway (23.42), Edward Stoddard (20.25), and Jakub Ksiazek (19.14) combined to earn the win for Hawaii in 1:24.44. With the performance, Hawaii clipped the MPSF record of 1:24.57, which they had set back in 2019.

Hawaii would go on to take the men’s 800 free relay in 6:20.74, taking half a second off the conference record of 6:21.23, which UC Santa Barbara set in 2019. Ostrowski, Mario Surkovic (1:34.25), Jordan Meacham (1:35.67), and Timothy Gallagher (1:35.05) teamed up to get the job done.

In the women’s 200 medley relay, UC San Diego swam a 1:38.86, winning the race by beating out Hawaii by 0.34 seconds. Eva Boehlke (25.60), Chloe Braun (27.48), Miranda Renner (23.33), and Josette Odgers (22.45) made up that UCSD relay.

Hawaii would win the women’s 800 free relay as well. Casslyn Treydte put up a big lead-off leg of 1:47.15, then Holly Nelson split 1:50.51 on the 2nd leg, Anna Friedrich clocked a 1:49.60 on the 3rd leg, and Mira Selling anchored in 1:46.37, putting the Rainbow Warriors into the finish in 7:13.63.