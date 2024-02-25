Gretchen Walsh Rips 45.16 Yards 100 Free, Breaking 4th NCAA Record of the Meet (Video)

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 45.61, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 45.86, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 8 Finishers:

Gretchen Walsh has done it again. After having broken the NCAA and American Records in the women’s 50 free multiple times on Wednesday, breaking the NCAA and American Records in the 100 fly on Thursday, and breaking the NCAA and American Records in the 100 back yesterday, Walsh shattered all of the records in the 100 free tonight. The superhuman sprint star torched the ‘A’ final of the women’s 100 free tonight in Greensboro, putting up a 45.16 to win the race by a stunning 1.62 seconds.

She obliterated former teammate Kate Douglass‘ ACC Championship record of 45.86 from last year with her performance tonight. Douglass’ 45.86 also stood as the Greensboro Aquatic Center pool record. Walsh also shattered her own ACC record of 45.61, which she set at the NCAA Championships last year. Lastly, Walsh, took 0.40 seconds off Simone Manuel‘s NCAA and American Record mark of 45.56, which has stood since the 2017 NCAAs.

With the swim, Walsh has now put herself on the doorstep of becoming the first woman to break 45 seconds in the yards 100 free. She has the potential to be arguably the biggest “barrier breaker” in SCY swimming history. Walsh already became the first woman to split under 20 seconds in a 50 free the other night when she clocked a 19.95 on the Virginia 200 free relay. That, and in addition to the possibility of going under 45 seconds in the 100 free, Walsh is also inching ever-closer to being the first woman to go under 48 seconds in the 100 fly. That’s not to mention that she went 48.10 in the 100 back leading off UVA’s 400 medley relay last night, which puts her just 0.11 seconds away from being the first woman under 48 seconds in that event as well.

Here is a race video of Walsh’s record-breaking swim:

Walsh’s performances this week have been nothing short of exceptional. Here is a summary of what she’s done at this meet: