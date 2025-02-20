Howard Men and Women Open 2025 NEC Championships With 200 Medley Relay Meet Records

2025 NEC Swimming and Diving Championships

Both Howard University and Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) opened the 2025 NEC Championships with a bang to lead the team rankings.

On the women’s side, CCSU currently leads the competition with 155 points, dominating the field with Howard in second (86).

Despite CCSU’s dominance on day 1, it was actually Howard who opened the meet with a record breaking performance. The Bison’s 200 medley relay of Chanice Posada, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson, Zulida Nwaeze, and Jasmine Morgan hit the wall in a time of 1:40.41 to erase the meet record of 1:40.52 in the event, which was set by Wagner College back in 2016.

Wagner also earned a swimming victory on Day 1, with the 800 freestyle relay of Mia Goodale, Brooke Woolfe, Gaya Savran, and Rebekka Luotocombining for a time of 7:25.59 to win the gold.

CCSU, however, established a massive lead on the points table thanks to their diving poweress. In the 3M event, the CCSU women swept the podium led by gold medalist Kaitlyn Carroll. After several dives, Carroll finished atop the podium with 237.35 points, followed by teammates Zoe Baker (228.85) and Elyse Boothroyd (222.45).

On the men’s side, Howard was equally as dominant over the scoreboard, netting 145 points through the first session to take a 43 point lead over Le Moyne (102).

Like the women’s team, the Bison men opened the meet with a record-breaking performance in the 200 medley relay. The team of Tristan Stevens, Erald Thompson III, Taj Benton, and Darin Johnsoncombined for a time of 1:28.49 to take down the Meet Record.

Howard’s Zay Swilley continued the momentum for the team on the diving boards, continuing a dominant season with a score of 271.10 to win the 1M diving event. Notably, he beat out 2024 gold medalist Patrick Scott in the process, as Scott finished 2nd with 257.40 points.

In the final event of the night, the LIU men picked up the team’s first victory of the meet in the 800 freestyle relay, with the team of Finn Drysdale, Maksym Wozny, Dani Chocano Fernandez, and Emilio Garcia combining for a time of 6:39.41 to win the event by over 2 seconds.

Women’s Team Standings – Day 1

Central Connecticut – 155 Howard – 86 Wagner – 85 Le Moyne – 75 Saint Francis U – 62 LIU – 60 Stonehill – 50

Men’s Team Standings – Day 1