Popular Pennsylvania Coach Facing Fight For His Life After Stroke

The swimming community in Southwest Pennsylvania is rallying behind a popular coach who is facing a major health battle.

Pete Barry, who this year is in his 30th year of coaching for the Pine-Richland High School swim and dive team, suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on Feb. 17 while driving to swim practice.

Barry is in the hospital and is facing a long and uncertain recovery, according to a GoFundMe page that has been established to help with medical expenses.

“Coach Pete has always been a source of strength for many,” the page reads. “Now, it’s our turn to step up and support him and his family. We ask for you hep in support of Coach Pete during his road to recovery. Please consider donating towards his medical expenses and other associated expenses for him and his family as they care for him. Every donation, no matter the the size, will make a huge difference.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the page had raised close to $46,000 for his expenses, with close to 400 people donating.

The page said that earlier this year, Barry lost his father after a battle with cancer, so he and his family have dealt with a lot of adversity.

In addition to coaching for Pine-Richland High School, Barry also has coached for the Pine Richland Aquatics club team.

His biography on the Pine Richland Aquatics website said he graduated from Clarion University in Pennsylvania in 1994 and was a competitive swimmer from the age of 3 through college. He even competed in triathlons.

Barry was the 2007 Allegheny Mountain Coach of the Year and has served as Chair of Allegheny Mountain Swimming.

He also has been a Select Camp coach for USA Swimming and was a recipient of the Eastern Zone Service Award.