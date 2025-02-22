Bella Sims Chooses 200 Back Over 100 Free on Saturday at SEC Championships (Scratch Report)

2025 SEC Championships

There are only a handful of noteworthy scratches left for the final day of the 2025 SEC Championships, and most of them were already known because of event limits.

Bella Sims, who won the 100 back on Friday in a new SEC Record, chose the 200 back over the 100 free for Saturday. She is the top seed in the 200 back and would have been the 2nd seed in the 100 free behind Tennessee’s Camille Spink, who is also having a big meet.

That’s probably the safer bet for Sims, as she is the top seed by 2.4 seconds. Besides the 100 back, she also finished 3rd in the 200 IM earlier in the meet, though she was about two seconds shy of her best time.

Sims will still likely swim a 100 free as part of Florida’s 400 free relay on Saturday.

The rest of the notable scratches are from swimmers who have already reached their individual event limits:

Campbell Stol l of Texas dropped the 200 back as the #11 seed. She finished 2nd in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 400 IM, and 2nd in the 200 fly earlier in the meet.

Team Scores After Day 5

Women

Texas – 1157.5 Tennessee – 854 Florida – 834 Georgia – 538.5 Texas A&M – 503 South Carolina – 494 LSU – 470 Alabama – 459 Auburn – 407.5 Missouri – 288.5 Kentucky – 249 Arkansas – 210 Vanderbilt – 135

Men