2025 SEC Championships: Texas Men Projected To Extend Lead On Florida (Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 SEC Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3

Women

Texas- 677 Tennessee- 381 Florida- 369 Georgia- 322.5 South Carolina- 273 Texas A&M- 268 LSU- 248 Alabama- 236 Auburn- 180.5 Missouri- 177 Kentucky- 163 Arkansas- 135 Vanderbilt- 86

Men

Texas- 505 Florida- 421.5 Tennessee- 327.5 Georgia- 309 Texas A&M- 264 LSU- 237 Alabama- 225 Auburn- 199 Kentucky- 176 South Carolina- 152 Missouri- 128

The Texas women opened up a big lead in the team race heading into Thursday, and figure to extend it tonight as they put seven swimmers into ‘A’ finals and have 11 total second swims.

Florida and Tennessee are separated by just 12 points in the race for 2nd, and they had nearly the same results this morning in terms of ups/mids/downs.

Both teams have six ‘A’ final swims, but the Gators have a slight edge with two ‘B’ finalists and three ‘C’ finalists compared to Tennessee having one and two, respectively.

Texas A&M is hunting down South Carolina in the race for 5th, and although the Aggies have one more ‘A’ finalist than the Gamecocks, South Carolina figures to rack in some extra points tonight with six ‘C’ finals.

UPS/MIDS/DOWNS – WOMEN

TEAM TOTAL 400 IM 100 FLY 200 FREE Texas 7/1/2 2/0/0 3/1/1 2/0/1 Florida 6/2/3 4/1/1 1/1/1 1/0/1 Tennessee 6/1/2 2/1/1 1/0/0 3/0/1 Texas A&M 2/2/1 0/2/0 1/0/0 1/0/1 Georgia 1/5/3 0/0/2 0/0/0 1/5/1 South Carolina 1/2/6 0/1/2 1/0/2 0/1/2 Auburn 1/2/1 0/1/0 1/1/0 0/0//1 LSU 0/4/0 0/0/0 0/2/0 0/2/0 Alabama 0/3/2 0/1/1 0/2/1 0/0/0 Missouri 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/1/3 0/0/0 Arkansas 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 Kentucky 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0

PROJECTED SCORING

Women’s 400 IM

Team Points Florida 124.5 Tennessee 72.5 Texas 48 Texas A&M 28 South Carolina 28 Alabama 22 Arkansas 15 Auburn 14 Georgia 5 Kentucky 4 Missouri 1

Women’s 100 Fly

Team Points Texas 104 Alabama 46 Florida 40 Auburn 39 South Carolina 33 LSU 27 Texas A&M 23 Tennessee 22 Missouri 21 Vanderbilt 7

Women’s 200 Free

Team Points Georgia 94 Tennessee 85 Texas 64 LSU 33 Florida 30 Texas A&M 26 South Carolina 25 Auburn 5

Women’s Projected Totals – Day 4

Rank Team Points 1 Texas 216 2 Florida 194.5 3 Tennessee 179.5 4 Georgia 99 5 South Carolina 86 6 Texas A&M 77 7 Alabama 68 8 LSU 60 9 Auburn 58 10 Missouri 22 11 Arkansas 15 12 Vanderbilt 7 13 Kentucky 4

Women’s Real Scores + Day 4 Projections

Rank Team Points 1 Texas 893 2 Florida 563.5 3 Tennessee 560.5 4 Georgia 421.5 5 South Carolina 359 6 Texas A&M 345 7 LSU 308 8 Alabama 304 9 Auburn 238.5 10 Missouri 199 11 Kentucky 167 12 Arkansas 150 13 Vanderbilt 93

The men’s race for the title is much tighter between Texas and Florida, and the Longhorns project to extend their lead tonight as they have four more consolation finalists while both teams have the same number of top-eight swims with five.

Tennessee also has five ‘A’ finalists and eight total top-16 swims, which should help distance them from Georgia in the race for third tonight.

The Vols notably had four men advance into the ‘A’ final of the 100 fly (spots 5-8) despite the absence of Jordan Crooks, who raced the 200 free and qualified 5th into the final.

UPS/MIDS/DOWNS – MEN

Updated with diving.

TEAM TOTAL 400 IM 100 FLY 200 FREE 1-Meter Diving Texas 7/8/2 3/1/0 0/3/0 2/3/1 2/1/1 Florida 8/3/4 2/2/2 2/0/0 1/1/2 3/0/0 Tennessee 5/4/3 0/1/2 4/1/0 1/1/0 0/1/1 Georgia 4/3/3 2/0/0 1/1/1 1/0/1 0/2/1 Alabama 3/2/3 0/0/1 0/2/1 3/0/0 0/0/1 Texas A&M 2/3/4 1/1/2 1/0/1 0/1/0 0/1/1 Auburn 1/4/6 0/1/1 0/1/3 0/1/1 1/1/1 Kentucky 1/2/1 0/2/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 1/0/0 LSU 1/2/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 1/1/0 Missouri 0/1/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 South Carolina 0/0/3 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/2

PROJECTED SCORING

Men’s 400 IM

Team Points Texas 98 Florida 90 Georgia 46 Texas A&M 45 Tennessee 28 Kentucky 26 Auburn 24 Alabama 5

Men’s 100 Fly

Team Points Tennessee 114 Florida 58 Texas 45 Georgia 44 Alabama 31 Texas A&M 28 Auburn 27 Missouri 9 South Carolina 6

Men’s 200 Free

Team Points Texas 102 Alabama 72 Florida 54 Tennessee 41 Georgia 32 LSU 20 Auburn 15 Texas A&M 13 Missouri 9 Kentucky 4

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

Team Points Florida 74 Texas 70 LSU 44 Auburn 42 Georgia 37 Texas A&M 23 Kentucky 22 Tennessee 21 Missouri 17 South Carolina 10 Alabama 2

Men’s Projected Totals – Day 4

Rank Team Points 1 Texas 319 2 Florida 276 3 Tennessee 204 4 Georgia 159 5 Alabama 110 6 Texas A&M 109 7 Auburn 108 8 LSU 64 9 Kentucky 52 10 Missouri 35 11 South Carolina 16

Men’s Real Scores + Day 4 Projections