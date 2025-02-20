Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 SEC Championships: Texas Men Projected To Extend Lead On Florida (Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 SEC Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3

Women

  1. Texas- 677
  2. Tennessee- 381
  3. Florida- 369
  4. Georgia- 322.5
  5. South Carolina- 273
  6. Texas A&M- 268
  7. LSU- 248
  8. Alabama- 236
  9. Auburn- 180.5
  10. Missouri- 177
  11. Kentucky- 163
  12. Arkansas- 135
  13. Vanderbilt- 86

Men

  1. Texas- 505
  2. Florida- 421.5
  3. Tennessee- 327.5
  4. Georgia- 309
  5. Texas A&M- 264
  6. LSU- 237
  7. Alabama- 225
  8. Auburn- 199
  9. Kentucky- 176
  10. South Carolina- 152
  11. Missouri- 128

The Texas women opened up a big lead in the team race heading into Thursday, and figure to extend it tonight as they put seven swimmers into ‘A’ finals and have 11 total second swims.

Florida and Tennessee are separated by just 12 points in the race for 2nd, and they had nearly the same results this morning in terms of ups/mids/downs.

Both teams have six ‘A’ final swims, but the Gators have a slight edge with two ‘B’ finalists and three ‘C’ finalists compared to Tennessee having one and two, respectively.

Texas A&M is hunting down South Carolina in the race for 5th, and although the Aggies have one more ‘A’ finalist than the Gamecocks, South Carolina figures to rack in some extra points tonight with six ‘C’ finals.

UPS/MIDS/DOWNS – WOMEN

TEAM TOTAL 400 IM 100 FLY 200 FREE
Texas 7/1/2 2/0/0 3/1/1 2/0/1
Florida 6/2/3 4/1/1 1/1/1 1/0/1
Tennessee 6/1/2 2/1/1 1/0/0 3/0/1
Texas A&M 2/2/1 0/2/0 1/0/0 1/0/1
Georgia 1/5/3 0/0/2 0/0/0 1/5/1
South Carolina 1/2/6 0/1/2 1/0/2 0/1/2
Auburn 1/2/1 0/1/0 1/1/0 0/0//1
LSU 0/4/0 0/0/0 0/2/0 0/2/0
Alabama 0/3/2 0/1/1 0/2/1 0/0/0
Missouri 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/1/3 0/0/0
Arkansas 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0
Kentucky 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0

PROJECTED SCORING

Women’s 400 IM

Team Points
Florida 124.5
Tennessee 72.5
Texas 48
Texas A&M 28
South Carolina 28
Alabama 22
Arkansas 15
Auburn 14
Georgia 5
Kentucky 4
Missouri 1

Women’s 100 Fly

Team Points
Texas 104
Alabama 46
Florida 40
Auburn 39
South Carolina 33
LSU 27
Texas A&M 23
Tennessee 22
Missouri 21
Vanderbilt 7

Women’s 200 Free

Team Points
Georgia 94
Tennessee 85
Texas 64
LSU 33
Florida 30
Texas A&M 26
South Carolina 25
Auburn 5

Women’s Projected Totals – Day 4

Rank Team Points
1 Texas 216
2 Florida 194.5
3 Tennessee 179.5
4 Georgia 99
5 South Carolina 86
6 Texas A&M 77
7 Alabama 68
8 LSU 60
9 Auburn 58
10 Missouri 22
11 Arkansas 15
12 Vanderbilt 7
13 Kentucky 4

Women’s Real Scores + Day 4 Projections

Rank Team Points
1 Texas 893
2 Florida 563.5
3 Tennessee 560.5
4 Georgia 421.5
5 South Carolina 359
6 Texas A&M 345
7 LSU 308
8 Alabama 304
9 Auburn 238.5
10 Missouri 199
11 Kentucky 167
12 Arkansas 150
13 Vanderbilt 93

The men’s race for the title is much tighter between Texas and Florida, and the Longhorns project to extend their lead tonight as they have four more consolation finalists while both teams have the same number of top-eight swims with five.

Tennessee also has five ‘A’ finalists and eight total top-16 swims, which should help distance them from Georgia in the race for third tonight.

The Vols notably had four men advance into the ‘A’ final of the 100 fly (spots 5-8) despite the absence of Jordan Crooks, who raced the 200 free and qualified 5th into the final.

UPS/MIDS/DOWNS – MEN

Updated with diving.

TEAM TOTAL 400 IM 100 FLY 200 FREE 1-Meter Diving
Texas 7/8/2 3/1/0 0/3/0 2/3/1 2/1/1
Florida 8/3/4 2/2/2 2/0/0 1/1/2 3/0/0
Tennessee 5/4/3 0/1/2 4/1/0 1/1/0 0/1/1
Georgia 4/3/3 2/0/0 1/1/1 1/0/1 0/2/1
Alabama 3/2/3 0/0/1 0/2/1 3/0/0 0/0/1
Texas A&M 2/3/4 1/1/2 1/0/1 0/1/0 0/1/1
Auburn 1/4/6 0/1/1 0/1/3 0/1/1 1/1/1
Kentucky 1/2/1 0/2/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 1/0/0
LSU 1/2/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 1/1/0
Missouri 0/1/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/0
South Carolina 0/0/3 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/2

PROJECTED SCORING

Men’s 400 IM

Team Points
Texas 98
Florida 90
Georgia 46
Texas A&M 45
Tennessee 28
Kentucky 26
Auburn 24
Alabama 5

Men’s 100 Fly

Team Points
Tennessee 114
Florida 58
Texas 45
Georgia 44
Alabama 31
Texas A&M 28
Auburn 27
Missouri 9
South Carolina 6

Men’s 200 Free

Team Points
Texas 102
Alabama 72
Florida 54
Tennessee 41
Georgia 32
LSU 20
Auburn 15
Texas A&M 13
Missouri 9
Kentucky 4

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

Team Points
Florida 74
Texas 70
LSU 44
Auburn 42
Georgia 37
Texas A&M 23
Kentucky 22
Tennessee 21
Missouri 17
South Carolina 10
Alabama 2

Men’s Projected Totals – Day 4

Rank Team Points
1 Texas 319
2 Florida 276
3 Tennessee 204
4 Georgia 159
5 Alabama 110
6 Texas A&M 109
7 Auburn 108
8 LSU 64
9 Kentucky 52
10 Missouri 35
11 South Carolina 16

Men’s Real Scores + Day 4 Projections

Rank Team Points
1 Texas 820
2 Florida 697.5
3 Tennessee 531.5
4 Georgia 468
5 Texas A&M 373
6 Alabama 335
7 Auburn 307
8 LSU 301
9 Kentucky 228
10 South Carolina 168
11 Missouri 163

bob
37 minutes ago

7 Alabama 304
8 LSU 308

The math ain’t mathing here.

Coach Chackett
Reply to  bob
34 minutes ago

7 Alabama 304
8 LSU 308 JD

Swimming geek out!

BoyerM
48 minutes ago

What happened to Missouri? I remember when their men almost won in 2019. I know they got rid of Rhodey but dang.

chickenlamp
1 hour ago

Diving prelims (men’s) has Texas 2 up/1 down, Florida 3 up/0 down, and Tennesse 0 up/1 down

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
1 hour ago

South Carolina women are quietly one of the most impressive stories this year – top 5 for them at conference would be incredible! They’ve had a great year!

MigBike
2 hours ago

MAN VOLS were amazing this am can not wait to unleash JC in the 200 free tonight – He was cruising at 85% the whole race!

