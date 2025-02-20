2025 SEC Championships: Texas Men Projected To Extend Lead On Florida (Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 SEC Championships
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Prelims: 9:30 am EST/ Finals 5:30 pm EST (Tuesday-5:00 EST)
- Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium — Athens, GA
- Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: SEC Network+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide (Men)
- Fan Guide (Women)
- Psych Sheets
- Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)
- Live Recaps
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.
TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3
Women
- Texas- 677
- Tennessee- 381
- Florida- 369
- Georgia- 322.5
- South Carolina- 273
- Texas A&M- 268
- LSU- 248
- Alabama- 236
- Auburn- 180.5
- Missouri- 177
- Kentucky- 163
- Arkansas- 135
- Vanderbilt- 86
Men
- Texas- 505
- Florida- 421.5
- Tennessee- 327.5
- Georgia- 309
- Texas A&M- 264
- LSU- 237
- Alabama- 225
- Auburn- 199
- Kentucky- 176
- South Carolina- 152
- Missouri- 128
The Texas women opened up a big lead in the team race heading into Thursday, and figure to extend it tonight as they put seven swimmers into ‘A’ finals and have 11 total second swims.
Florida and Tennessee are separated by just 12 points in the race for 2nd, and they had nearly the same results this morning in terms of ups/mids/downs.
Both teams have six ‘A’ final swims, but the Gators have a slight edge with two ‘B’ finalists and three ‘C’ finalists compared to Tennessee having one and two, respectively.
Texas A&M is hunting down South Carolina in the race for 5th, and although the Aggies have one more ‘A’ finalist than the Gamecocks, South Carolina figures to rack in some extra points tonight with six ‘C’ finals.
UPS/MIDS/DOWNS – WOMEN
|TEAM
|TOTAL
|400 IM
|100 FLY
|200 FREE
|Texas
|7/1/2
|2/0/0
|3/1/1
|2/0/1
|Florida
|6/2/3
|4/1/1
|1/1/1
|1/0/1
|Tennessee
|6/1/2
|2/1/1
|1/0/0
|3/0/1
|Texas A&M
|2/2/1
|0/2/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/1
|Georgia
|1/5/3
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|1/5/1
|South Carolina
|1/2/6
|0/1/2
|1/0/2
|0/1/2
|Auburn
|1/2/1
|0/1/0
|1/1/0
|0/0//1
|LSU
|0/4/0
|0/0/0
|0/2/0
|0/2/0
|Alabama
|0/3/2
|0/1/1
|0/2/1
|0/0/0
|Missouri
|0/1/3
|0/0/0
|0/1/3
|0/0/0
|Arkansas
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|Kentucky
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
PROJECTED SCORING
Women’s 400 IM
|Team
|Points
|Florida
|124.5
|Tennessee
|72.5
|Texas
|48
|Texas A&M
|28
|South Carolina
|28
|Alabama
|22
|Arkansas
|15
|Auburn
|14
|Georgia
|5
|Kentucky
|4
|Missouri
|1
Women’s 100 Fly
|Team
|Points
|Texas
|104
|Alabama
|46
|Florida
|40
|Auburn
|39
|South Carolina
|33
|LSU
|27
|Texas A&M
|23
|Tennessee
|22
|Missouri
|21
|Vanderbilt
|7
Women’s 200 Free
|Team
|Points
|Georgia
|94
|Tennessee
|85
|Texas
|64
|LSU
|33
|Florida
|30
|Texas A&M
|26
|South Carolina
|25
|Auburn
|5
Women’s Projected Totals – Day 4
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Texas
|216
|2
|Florida
|194.5
|3
|Tennessee
|179.5
|4
|Georgia
|99
|5
|South Carolina
|86
|6
|Texas A&M
|77
|7
|Alabama
|68
|8
|LSU
|60
|9
|Auburn
|58
|10
|Missouri
|22
|11
|Arkansas
|15
|12
|Vanderbilt
|7
|13
|Kentucky
|4
Women’s Real Scores + Day 4 Projections
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Texas
|893
|2
|Florida
|563.5
|3
|Tennessee
|560.5
|4
|Georgia
|421.5
|5
|South Carolina
|359
|6
|Texas A&M
|345
|7
|LSU
|308
|8
|Alabama
|304
|9
|Auburn
|238.5
|10
|Missouri
|199
|11
|Kentucky
|167
|12
|Arkansas
|150
|13
|Vanderbilt
|93
The men’s race for the title is much tighter between Texas and Florida, and the Longhorns project to extend their lead tonight as they have four more consolation finalists while both teams have the same number of top-eight swims with five.
Tennessee also has five ‘A’ finalists and eight total top-16 swims, which should help distance them from Georgia in the race for third tonight.
The Vols notably had four men advance into the ‘A’ final of the 100 fly (spots 5-8) despite the absence of Jordan Crooks, who raced the 200 free and qualified 5th into the final.
UPS/MIDS/DOWNS – MEN
Updated with diving.
|TEAM
|TOTAL
|400 IM
|100 FLY
|200 FREE
|1-Meter Diving
|Texas
|7/8/2
|3/1/0
|0/3/0
|2/3/1
|2/1/1
|Florida
|8/3/4
|2/2/2
|2/0/0
|1/1/2
|3/0/0
|Tennessee
|5/4/3
|0/1/2
|4/1/0
|1/1/0
|0/1/1
|Georgia
|4/3/3
|2/0/0
|1/1/1
|1/0/1
|0/2/1
|Alabama
|3/2/3
|0/0/1
|0/2/1
|3/0/0
|0/0/1
|Texas A&M
|2/3/4
|1/1/2
|1/0/1
|0/1/0
|0/1/1
|Auburn
|1/4/6
|0/1/1
|0/1/3
|0/1/1
|1/1/1
|Kentucky
|1/2/1
|0/2/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|1/0/0
|LSU
|1/2/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|1/1/0
|Missouri
|0/1/2
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
|South Carolina
|0/0/3
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/2
PROJECTED SCORING
Men’s 400 IM
|Team
|Points
|Texas
|98
|Florida
|90
|Georgia
|46
|Texas A&M
|45
|Tennessee
|28
|Kentucky
|26
|Auburn
|24
|Alabama
|5
Men’s 100 Fly
|Team
|Points
|Tennessee
|114
|Florida
|58
|Texas
|45
|Georgia
|44
|Alabama
|31
|Texas A&M
|28
|Auburn
|27
|Missouri
|9
|South Carolina
|6
Men’s 200 Free
|Team
|Points
|Texas
|102
|Alabama
|72
|Florida
|54
|Tennessee
|41
|Georgia
|32
|LSU
|20
|Auburn
|15
|Texas A&M
|13
|Missouri
|9
|Kentucky
|4
Men’s 1-Meter Diving
|Team
|Points
|Florida
|74
|Texas
|70
|LSU
|44
|Auburn
|42
|Georgia
|37
|Texas A&M
|23
|Kentucky
|22
|Tennessee
|21
|Missouri
|17
|South Carolina
|10
|Alabama
|2
Men’s Projected Totals – Day 4
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Texas
|319
|2
|Florida
|276
|3
|Tennessee
|204
|4
|Georgia
|159
|5
|Alabama
|110
|6
|Texas A&M
|109
|7
|Auburn
|108
|8
|LSU
|64
|9
|Kentucky
|52
|10
|Missouri
|35
|11
|South Carolina
|16
Men’s Real Scores + Day 4 Projections
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Texas
|820
|2
|Florida
|697.5
|3
|Tennessee
|531.5
|4
|Georgia
|468
|5
|Texas A&M
|373
|6
|Alabama
|335
|7
|Auburn
|307
|8
|LSU
|301
|9
|Kentucky
|228
|10
|South Carolina
|168
|11
|Missouri
|163
8 LSU 308
The math ain’t mathing here.
8 LSU 308 JD
Swimming geek out!
What happened to Missouri? I remember when their men almost won in 2019. I know they got rid of Rhodey but dang.
Diving prelims (men’s) has Texas 2 up/1 down, Florida 3 up/0 down, and Tennesse 0 up/1 down
South Carolina women are quietly one of the most impressive stories this year – top 5 for them at conference would be incredible! They’ve had a great year!
MAN VOLS were amazing this am can not wait to unleash JC in the 200 free tonight – He was cruising at 85% the whole race!