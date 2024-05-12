Jake Eccleston Breaks CO 4A 100 BR Record at 53.67, Silver Creek Wins 2024 Boys Team Title

2024 CHSAA 4A BOYS SWIM AND DIVE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 9th-10th, 2024

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center

Thornton, CO (MDT)

SCY (25y)

Meet Central

4A PDF Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “CHSAA State Championships 4A B24”

4A Boys Team Scores

Silver Creek, 329 Windsor, 267 Cheyenne Mountain, 265 Glenwood Springs/Mullen, 225 – Northfield, 222 Evergreen, 221 Broomfield, 217 Golden, 200.5 Air Academy, 134

The Colorado High School Boys Class 4A Swim and Dive State Championships kicked off on Thursday in Thornton, CO with swimming prelims, followed by a fire Friday swimming finals session featuring many photo-finish freestyle races and a new 4A state record.

The CHSAA 4A and 5A swimming classes are determined by school enrollment, with 4A schools under roughly 1600 students while 5A schools exceed 1600 student attendance.

After placing second in both 2021 and 2022 to Cheyenne Mountain, the boys of Silver Creek dominantly stole the 2024 4A team title with 329 points, highlighted by one relay win and three individual wins. Cheyenne Mountain got bumped to third place by two points behind this year’s team runner-up, Windsor, 267 to 265. Further showcasing the tight team race this year, Glenwood Springs and Mullen tied for fourth at 225 points. Barely grabbing sixth place by one point was Northfield, bouncing down Evergreen, 222 to 221.

Silver Creek kicked things off by winning the 200 medley relay, starting with Stephen Codevilla‘s top 23.53 backstroke lead-off, followed by Chayakorn Ngampatipatpong, James Story, and Justin Leyba to produce 1:35.31. Ryan Schnur powered Northfield’s second-place relay (1:38.10) with a 25.38 on the breaststroke leg. Meanwhile, Duncan Salem‘s 21.93 fly split was good enough to put Evergreen in third by three-tenths at 1:38.40.

Fresh off the relay, Silver Creek junior Story transitioned to the 200 free, where he held off Cheyenne Mountain junior Conner Trinidad by a mere three-tenths, 1:42.08 to 1:42.38, closing in a fire-y 25.10. Two more juniors, prelims top seed Golden’s Evan Curran and Mullen’s Henry Montgomery, finished 0.19s apart for third (1:43.51) and fourth (1:43.70), respectively.

Silver Creek’s comeback story continued with Mr. Story in the 100 free, where he closed 23.65 following Jack Beckman of D’Evelyn’s early 22.10 leader. Story took his second title of the day at 46.34, roughly three-tenths ahead of Beckman’s 46.63. Mountain View sophomore JJ Phillips broke 47 seconds at 46.90 to place third, following his 21.03 anchor to aid Mountain View’s 8th-place medley relay. Meanwhile, Silver Creek’s Codevilla (47.49) held off Cheyenne Mountain’s Trinidad (47.57) for fourth.

Codevilla came back hungry in the 100 back, storming to 50.05 for his own individual title and Silver Creek’s fourth win of the day. Glenwood Springs’ Breck Boyd took second at 50.74 while senior Noah Mooney (52.00) and junior Oliver Valdez (53.47) finished 3-4 for Mullen.

The top swim of the 2024 4A finals came in the 100 breast, where Windsor senior and Louisville commit Jake Eccleston earned his third-straight state title, and broke his own 4A state record. Eccleston won the event at 53.67, breaking 54 seconds for the first time by ducking under his 2023 mark of 54.08. In the race for second, Northfield junior Schnur touched in at 56.22, ahead of fellow third-year Silver Creek breaststroker Ngampatipatpong (57.98).

Eccleston’s time also stood as the overall CO state record, until Lewis-Palmer senior Eli Hobson won the 5A state title in a faster time of 53.58, on Saturday. Regardless, Eccleston remains the 4A 100 breast record holder.

Eccleston also defended and won his third-consecutive 200 IM title at 1:47.47, just flirting with his 2023 4A record of 1:47.28 but still the 6th-fastest time among both CHSAA classes. Air Academy senior Bo Moss touched in second at 1:52.38 while Mullen teammates Mooney (1:53.42) andValdez (1:55.28) duplicated an identical 3-4 finish.

Evergreen junior Salem was another 4A double winner, following his sub-22 fly split in the medley relay. Salem first won the 50 free by 0.02s over Glenwood Springs’ Boyd, 21.17 to 21.19. Mountain View’s Phillips and Golden senior Alex Landmark tied for third at 21.23 while D’Evelyn’s Beckman was spotted in fifth by 0.01s at 21.24.

Salem then flexed his fly expertise by winning the 100 fly final at 49.49, after leading prelims with a 49.31. Breaking 50 seconds for second place was Mullen’s Montgomery at 49.83, while Golden’s Landmark (51.52) and Air Academy’s Moss (51.77) filed in for third and fourth, respectively.

More Finals Highlights

On the 1-meter diving board, Evergreen junior Carson Harrington defended his 2023 title with 601.50 points, the 8th-best score among all CHSAA classes.

Barrett Kerrigan gave Cheyenne Mountain an individual win in the 500 free at 4:38.84, ahead of sub-4:40 runner-up Glenwood Springs’ William Jones (4:39.94). Discovery Canyon junior John Ivnik (4:43.38) paced ahead of Golden’s Curran (4:48.70) for third. Sophomoregave Cheyenne Mountain an individual win in the 500 free at 4:38.84, ahead of sub-4:40 runner-up Glenwood Springs’(4:39.94). Discovery Canyon junior(4:43.38) paced ahead of Golden’s Curran (4:48.70) for third.

Jones then teamed up with Luke Thornton , Brian Molloy , and Boyd’s quick 20.09 anchor to win the 200 free relay at 1:26.02, three-tenths ahead of Golden’s 1:26.32 relay, featuring Landmark, Whitley Beamon , Nathan Rutar , and Curran. Double-winner Eccleston lead of 20.90 to contribute to Windsor’s third-place relay (1:27.26).

, , and Boyd’s quick 20.09 anchor to win the 200 free relay at 1:26.02, three-tenths ahead of Golden’s 1:26.32 relay, featuring Landmark, , , and Curran. Double-winner Eccleston lead of 20.90 to contribute to Windsor’s third-place relay (1:27.26). Into the 400 free relay, Mullen’s all-star quartet of Mooney, Valdez, Luke Jordan, and Montgomery’s 45.17 anchor came out on top with 3:11.40. Golden’s repeat free squad of Landmark, Rutar, Beamon, and Curran repeated another relay runner-up finish at 3:12.85. Eccleston once again led off 45.69 for another Windsor relay bronze finish at 3:13.13. Eccleston’s time would have in fact overwhelmed the 100 free individual final, as the winning time was Story’s 46.34. Story did anchor-split an impressive 45.73, putting Silver Creek in fourth (3:14.08) and capping off their 2024 team title.

All 2024 4A CHSAA Boys Champions