National Jr. Teamer Jake Eccleston Announces Commitment to Louisville (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Jake Eccleston has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for the fall of 2024.

Eccleston currently attends Windsor High School in Windsor, Colorado. He trains and competes year-round with Loveland Swim Club, which is a Silver Medal club under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program.

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville in KY! I would like to thank my family for being there from the start and supporting me along the way, my friends for always encouraging and challenging me to be better, and my coaches for bringing me to the level I’m at today! Thank you to the coaches and athletes at Louisville for giving me the amazing opportunity to be part of this program. L’s up! GO CARDS!!!”

Eccleston was named to the 2022-2023 National Junior Team after having a breakout summer. At Junior Nationals in August, Eccleston dropped over 6 seconds from his entry time in the 200m breast. In finals he clocked a 2:14.46, moving him from the 24th seed coming into the meet to 3rd place in finals. He also dropped over second in the 100m breast (1:03.11), nearly 2 seconds in the 200 IM (2:07.84), and over 4 seconds in the 400 IM (4:30.87).

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 54.09 (altitude adjusted)

200 breast – 1:54.50

200 IM – 1:47.54

400 IM – 3:49.72

Eccleston’s improvement in long course has transferred over to his short course times this year too. He recently competed at Winter Juniors – West, where he won the 200 breaststroke in a best time of 1:54.50, marking a 4 second improvement from where he was a year ago. He also earned 6th in the 100 breast at Juniors, posting a time of 54.31, just off the personal best he had set a month prior. Eccleston additionally recorded a best time by a second in the 400 IM for 9th (3:49.72) and a best time by a few hundredths in the 200 IM for 19th (1:47.54).

Eccleston has the potential to make a huge impact for the Cardinals upon arrival. His current 200 breaststroke time would have qualified him just inside the A-final at ACCs last season, while his 400 IM time would have landed him just inside the B-final. The 200 breast and 400 IM were not relatively high scoring events for Louisville last season. They collected 55 points in the 200 breast and 43 points in 400 IM, which is low compared to an event like the 100 fly where they scored 93 points.

Eccleston’s 200 breast time would make him the fastest performer so far this season on Louisville’s roster by a few tenths, as sophomore Denis Petrashov has only been a 1:54.68 this year. He would also be the 2nd fastest performer in the 400 IM behind freshman Jackson Millard (3:48.99). Eccleston will overlap for at least a year with both of them, giving Louisville the chance to build up depth in those events.

Eccleston joins a small but talented class so far with Rian Graham, Gregg Enoch, and Luke Whitlock. Enoch, a mid-distance freestyler, was featured as the #18-ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s 2024 recruit rankings. Graham specializes in butterfly, while Whitlock focuses on distance freestyle.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.