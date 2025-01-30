USA Swimming Offers More Transparency Into World Championship Coach Selection

After criticism from the country’s largest coaches organization, USA Swimming has released an updated Coach Selection Framework that will guide its coaching selection for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships this summer in Singapore.

This selection framework is new for World Aquatics Championships, where USA Swimming has historically utilized an internal selection framework (versus the Olympic Games, where they had to produce a written framework). The new framework also brings more of the requested transparency to the selection process after the American Swimming Coaches’ Association (ASCA) wrote a public letter requesting it late last year.

Among the subjective criteria that are listed as being part of the selection:

Positive feedback regarding the Available Coach from athletes, coaches, and staff from prior international trips

An Available Coach’s proven ability to establish harmonious and respectful relationships with athletes, other coaches, and Team personnel

An Available Coach’s ability to handle high-pressure, stressful situations, and to maintain a composed, professional demeanor

An Available Coach’s track record in promoting and growing Team culture and creating a collegial but competitive atmosphere for the athletes

The new framework includes an application that has open ended questions allowing coaches to make their case for selection, which can be seen here. This includes questions about their experience and more open-ended questions. Examples:

As Head Coach or Assistant Coach on staff, what are your top three priorities for Team USA?

How will you establish positive relationships with your fellow coaches and staff on this trip?

How will you establish positive relationships with athletes on this trip?

How will you promote team culture on this trip?

How will you support the physical and mental health of athletes on this trip?

One interesting question is asking whether a coach has ever coached another international federation at an international swim meet, which for the vast majority of coaches who would be considered for a World Championship staff would be a “yes” answer.

There is also a criteria relating to “conflicts of interest of an Available Coach, including the need to have neutral voices in relay selection,” which seems to apply both to whether coaches have athletes on other teams and to whether coaches have athletes in the running for relay selection.

There will also be a selection committee, which will consist of National Team Steering Committee Chair, two 10-Year Athlete members of the AAC or BOD (as appointed by the AAC), the USA Swimming National Team Managing Director (or designee), and the USA Swimming President & Chief Executive Officer.

USA Swimming did not give a specific timeline for announcing head coaches, which are asked to fill out the application as well; for the 2023 World Championships, they were announced on January 20 of the same year. As is tradition, assistant coaches will be announced on the final day of the selection meet, which will be held June 3-7 in Indianapolis.

USA Swimming acknowledges that the choices will continue to be made with the same combination of subjective and objective criteria that prior staffs were made of, but that they hope that publishing the selection document will bring more transparency to the process.

While none of the official press releases from USA Swimming or ASCA have acknowledged any specific selections that were viewed as problematic, the coaching community broadly raised eyebrows when Ray Looze was not chosen for the U.S. staff at the Olympic Games in spite of qualifying four swimmers for the team.

USA Swimming said in a response to the letter that they had already been working on changes to the selection processes with internal coach and athlete-led committees.

The new criteria has been signed by Interim President & CEO Shana Ferguson, National Team Managing Director Matt Barbini, and USA Swimming Athletes’ Advisory Council Chair Caitlin Leverenz Smith; it is not signed by a representative from the Coaches’ Advisory Committee.

Criteria for other upcoming meets like the World Junior Championships and World University Games are expected soon.