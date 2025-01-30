Quin Mahler-Moreno Commits To The University of South Dakota’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quin Mahler-Moreno has committed to swim for the University of South Dakota beginning in fall 2025. Mahler-Moreno hails from Perry, Iowa, and swims for the Des Moines Swimming Federation.

The coaches and team and USD made it feel like home! I’m so excited to be a coyote!

Mahler-Moreno recently completed her high school swimming career for Perry High School. At her final IGHSAU Girls Swimming State Championships, Mahler-Moreno won bronze in the 500 freestyle, swimming a lifetime best 5:04.01. She swam a lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke, too, clocking 1:04.55 in prelims before placing fourth in the final.

During her high school career, Mahler-Moreno was a four-year qualifier for the State Championship. She holds the Perry High School records in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 200 IM, and swam legs on the 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, and 200 medley relay school records.

At her most recent meet, the IA CIA Winter Blues Buster, Mahler-Moreno swam lifetime bests in multiple secondary events, including the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM.

Best Times (SCY):

200 freestyle: 1:54.35

500 freestyle: 5:04.01

1650 freestyle: 17:29.99

100 breaststroke: 1:04.55

200 breaststroke: 2:22.41

South Dakota finished second at the 2024 Summit League Championships, 260.5 points behind Denver, which has won 11 straight conference titles. Mahler-Moreno has the potential to contribute immediately to the Coyotes at the conference level. Four of her lifetime bests would’ve scored at the 2024 Summer League Championships; her 1650 freestyle time would’ve placed highest at 7th.

Her lifetime bests in the 500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 200 breaststroke would’ve all landed in the ‘B’ final and taken 12th, 14th, and 13th, respectively. That leaves Mahler-Moreno a choice of which events to focus on during her collegiate career, particularly on the final day of the collegiate championship schedule, when the 1650 free and 200 breast are scheduled.

Mahler-Moreno joined Emerson Smith, Anna Williams, Dawsyn Green, Henley Hatzung, Kate Woeffel, Faith Leitel, and Alex Peterson in signing to the South Dakota women’s class of 2029.

