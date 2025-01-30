Spain Comes Out On Top Of Women’s Water Polo Cup Tournament

2025 Women’s Water Polo World Cup – Division 1 Tournament

January 14-19, 2025

Alexandroupolis, Greece

Results

Six women’s water polo teams secured spots for the 2025 World Cup finals, led by defending Olympic champion Spain and defending European champion The Netherlands.

Top 6

Spain Netherlands Greece Australia Hungary Italy

The Spanish women secured their top spot on the last day in a packed venue against home team Greece, resulting in a 14-8 victory for the Spaniards. The match’s high point scorer was Spain’s Elena Ruiz, nabbing four goals and over 15 throughout the entire tournament. Goalkeeper Martina Terre also played a key role in her team’s win, blocking 14 goals from Greece.

Greece’s performance throughout the week, which included three wins, was good enough for third place going into the finals.

The second-place rank went to the Netherlands, who defeated Olympic runner-up team Australia in the last round of competition. Lola Moolhuijsen, Maxine Schaap, and Martit van der Weijden all scored two points each to defeat the Aussies 12-6.

The Aussies still earned a spot in the finals, which will take place from April 18-20 in an unannounced location. Hungary and Italy rounded out the top six for Division 1. They will be joined in the final by China and Japan, the top two teams from the Division 2 tournament.

On the outside looking in are 7th and 8th place finishers, the United States and Israel. The U.S. lost to Hungary the final day of competition in the second half after an early lead. Overall, the Americans went 1-5, with the one win being against Israel.