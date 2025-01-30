Dartmouth Snags Winter Juniors Finalist Jihoon Jung for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

East Winter Juniors finalist Jihoon Jung sends his verbal commitment to Dartmouth College for the Class of 2025.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Dartmouth College, where I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers. I would like to thank all my coaches, especially Coach Dorsey, my friends, and my family. I would like to also thank Coach Milana and Coach Jonathan for giving me this amazing opportunity and for their immense support throughout this process. GO BIG GREEN!🌲🌲”

Jung is a versatile swimmer out of Fishers Indiana, training with Fishers Area Swim Team and competing as a senior at Hamilton Southeastern High School. He is a first generation immigrant to the United States, with his family moving here when he was a child, which is when he picked up swimming.

He recently swam at the East Winter Juniors Championships, where he went two new personal best times, and qualified for finals in the boy’s 200 fly. He went 1:47.74 in the 200 fly prelims, qualifying for the ‘C’ final at 18th. In the final he went 1:48.27 to finish 21st.

He also went a new personal best time in the 200 IM, swimming the event in 1:48.67, dropping a little over half a second from his previous best of 1:49.85 from his high school state meet last year.

He also swam the 100 breast and 400 IM at the meet, going new season best times of 57.05 in the 100 breast and 3:55.49 in the 400 IM

Jung’s Personal Best Times (SCY):

200 IM- 1:48.67

200 fly- 1:47.74

400 IM- 3:54.88

200 breast- 2:02.33

Dartmouth competes in the Ivy League, placing eighth out of eight teams at last year’s conference meet. Jung will make an immediate impact on the Dartmouth team that has been rebuilding since their program was cut back in 2020.

Jung’s 400 IM already has potential to score. His time of 3:54.88 would have qualified him 15th for the ‘B’ final at last year’s Ivies, and he would be 2nd in the Dartmouth rankings this season.

He sits just outside of scoring position in his other two events, with another year to get faster before competing at next year’s championships. In the 200 IM, he would have qualified 18th for the ‘C’ final at last year’s meet, and his time currently sits in 4th on the Dartmouth rankings for this season.

Jung’s highest placement on the Dartmouth team comes in the 200 fly, where, right now, he would come in with the fastest time in the event. At the conference meet last year, he would have been just outside of scoring position at 17th.

