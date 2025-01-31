Paris Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Murphy And Wife Bridget Konttinen Welcome Baby Girl

2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder Ryan Murphy and his wife Bridget Konttinen welcomed their first child into the world this week. Eevi Lillian Murphy was born on January 29, 2025.

Murphy and Konttinen began their relationship in 2016, got engaged in 2022, and married in September 2023. Eevi, which has the Finnish origin of “life,” is the first child of the couple.

While in Paris, Konttinen made the announcement that she would be having a girl. The announcement was made on the night that Murphy won bronze in the individual men’s 100 backstroke. The race marked the 3rd Olympics in a row in which he won a medal in the 100 back after winning gold in the 100 back at the 2016 Rio Games and bronze in the 100 at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Later in the meet in Paris, Murphy went on to help the US set a new World Record in the 4×100 mixed medley relay as he led off in a 52.08. He currently holds three World Records as he also was a member of the LCM men’s 4×100 medley relay World Record and the SCM men’s 4×50 medley relay record.

Murphy currently trains out of Cal Berkeley. Murphy was a member of the men’s swimming team during his days with the Golden Bears while Bridget was a member of the women’s rowing program. The two graduated from Cal in spring 2017.