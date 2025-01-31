Canadian Sprint Freestyler Paige Fiorino Commits To Iona For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian sprint freestyler Paige Fiorino has announced her plans to swim collegiately at Iona University. Fiorino will arrive on campus from Windsor, Ont., in the fall of 2025.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career as a D1 athlete at Iona University! I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. And a special thank you to Coach Nick and Mauro for this opportunity at Iona. I cannot wait to be apart of this amazing team. GO GAELS! #MAAC

Fiorino races for Windor Aquatic Club. She does have some experience racing in short-course yards—she competed in yards at the 2023 Michigan Open. But, the majority of her short-course racing experience has been in short-course meters, which is to be expected for an international NCAA recruit.

In December, at the Border City Invitational, Fiorino swam a lifetime best to win the short-course meters 200 freestyle, swimming 2:08.62. She also hit lifetime bests in the other short-course meter sprint freestyle events last year, swimming 27.09 in the 500 freestyle in June and 59.66 in the 100 freestyle in November at the NYAC Cup.

SCM Best Times (SCY converted):

50 freestyle: 27.09 (24.40)

100 freestyle: 59.66 (53.74)

200 freestyle: 2:08.62 (1:55.87)

A sprint freestyler is always a valuable addition to an NCAA roster. Based on her converted yards times, Fiorino would’ve been 3rd on Iona’s 2023-24 depth chart in the 50 and 200 freestyle, and 4th in the 100 freestyle. Those times put Fiorino in contention to contribute to Iona’s relays in her freshman season.

The Iona women finished 6th out of 12 teams at the 2024 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships. Fiorino’s converted times put her right on the edge of making finals in the sprint freestyle events; her converted 50 freestyle time would’ve eked into the ‘B’ final and taken 16th. Meanwhile, her 200 freestyle converted time would’ve taken 19th overall and the 100 freestyle 25th.

