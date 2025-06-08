Summer McIntosh Swims 3:54.18 To Shatter 400 Freestyle World Record By 1.2 Seconds

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:55.38 — Ariarne Titmus , Australia (2023)

Canadian Record: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.23

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:16.52

Summer McIntosh kicked of the Canadian Swimming Trials with a bang as she demolished Ariarne Titmus‘ World Record of 3:55.38 in the 400 freestyle. She swam 3:54.18 to also take nearly two seconds off her own Canadian Record in the event of 3:56.08, which was also a World record at the time she swam it.

McIntosh took Olympic silver behind Titmus in Paris last summer, and the 400 freestyle is an event that she is yet to win an international gold medal in. Despite Katie Ledecky returning to 3:56 form at last month’s Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, McIntosh suddenly becomes the overwhelming favourite to win in Singapore this summer.

What was most striking about this swim was the way that McIntosh split the race. When she set the previous record she was out like a bullet, splitting 1:55.91 before coming home in 2:00.17. This time around she was out half a second slower but came home in a phenomenal 1:57.76. That was more than half a second faster than on Titmus’ previous record, one where she blew the field away in the last 100.

McIntosh 2025 – 3:54.18 Titmus 2023 – 3:55.38 McIntosh 2023- 3:56.08 100 56.95 56.92 56.46 200 1:56.42 (59.47) 1:56.94 (1:00.02) 1:55.91 (59.45) 300 2:55.65 (59.23) 2:56.90 (59.96) 2:55.84 (59.93) 400 3:54.18 (58.53) 3:55.38 (58.48) 3:56.08 (1:00.24)

Speaking after the race, McIntosh said:

“Going into tonight, I knew my training had been really good these past few months and I knew I could do something special,” she said. “Being able to put that training into the race, I mean, I didn’t think it would translate to a 54.1, but I’m really happy with that overall.”

“To be honest, I just didn’t really feel a lot of pain in that race. I felt so strong throughout and that’s never been the case in the 400 freestyle for me. That last 100, I’m usually really, really hurting. But I flipped at the 200 and I was just cruising. I knew I was having a strong swim and I could tell by the crowd and the way they were cheering that I was probably close to the world record, so I really tried to push that last part for them.”

The Canadian Phenom has recently been training in France with CN d’Antibes under coach Fred Vergnoux in preparation for the 2025 World Championships.

SwimSwam originally reported that McIntosh attended a three-week altitude training camp in the Pyrenees Mountains with CN d’Antibes, however in April the club shared on social media that McIntosh was still preparing for the 2025 Worlds with the program. She returned to Canada recently in preparation for the Canadian Swimming Trials, and will be moving to join Bob Bowman’s Pro group at Texas after the conclusion of the World Championships in August.

Tonight marked the second World Record that McIntosh has set in the 400 freestyle this season, after she did so at the Short Course World Championships in Budapest in December. She broke Li Bingjie‘s record there by over a second in 3:50.25, and also set new World marks in the 200 fly and 400 IM, taking her tally for the season now to four, and given that she has broken the 400 IM World record at Canadian Trials in each of the past two years may not be done yet.