2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 5 Swims You Might Have Missed

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the 2025 U.S. National Championships coming to an end, here’s some swims you might have missed today

Michael Hochwalt has had a breakout meet in Indianapolis and capped it off in style tonight. He won the 200 IM ‘B’ final in his second ever sub-2:00 swim, with the first coming this morning. His time of 1:59.42 is a six-tenth drop, and is nearly two seconds faster than he was at last summer’s Olympic Trials.

Jassen Yep, the 2025 NCAA 200 breaststroke champion, saw a drop of nearly three seconds today in the 200 IM. Entered with a best of 2:03.00 he was first 2:00.77 in the heats to qualify for the ‘B’ final, before placing fourth in 2:00.25 this evening.

Maxine Parker took fifth in the women’s 50 freestyle, knocking over a quarter of a second off her best from last year to go 24.41. Considering she did not drop time in the 50 in yards this year, that big a drop in the 50 here is a great sign for her going forward this summer, where she will be eligible for the 50 and 100 freestyle at the World University Games.

Annam Olasewere was also in that final and set her first best time in nearly two years to go 24.62. That was a 0.33 second drop for the Stanford commit, and she set best in both the 50 and 100 freestyles this week, winning the ‘D’ final in the latter.

Gena Jorgenson took fifth out of the early heats of the women’s 1500 freestyle, and dropped from an entry of 16:30.67 down to 16:19.28. That comes after she placed sixth at the NCAA championships in the 1650 in March, but has already dropped more time in meters this year than she did in yards. If Jillian Cox ends up swimming the 1500 at Worlds, she may be in with a chance of making the WUG team.

Julia Dennis dropped two tenths in the women’s 50 freestyle heats to qualify ahead of Simone Manuel, and matched her time almost exactly in tonight’s final. Dennis, who swims for Louisville, had not broken 25 seconds two months ago and was seven-tenths fasterhere than she was at Olympic Trials 12 months ago.

Her fellow Cardinal matched Olasewere, setting her first PB since the same World Junior Championships that Olasewere’s previous best had come from. She was 25.03 in the ‘B’ final to take third, a 0.15 second drop but a season best by half a second.

Ben Scholl was seeded in heat 2 this morning with a yards time, but ended up winning he ‘B’ final ahead of Michael Andrew. His best from last year was 22.37, which he clipped in 22.34 this morning before blasting to a time of 22.11, which would have finished 6th in the ‘A’ final.

Xavier Sohovich was 2:11.25 in the 200 backstroke at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series last month, but fast forward to a time trial today and he was 2:01.40. That is a three second drop from his personal best and huge season best from the Bolles School swimmer, who will join Navy this fall.