USA Swimming Reveals Event Order For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

The event order for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials has been released.

As expected, the schedule mimics the new nine-day format that was confirmed for the 2024 Olympic Games last year, with events now spread out over 17 sessions compared to the 15 we’ve seen in years past.

The only difference between the two schedules is that there will be no relays at Trials. See the full schedule below:

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS EVENT ORDER

Preliminaries Semi-finals & Finals Saturday, June 15 Saturday, June 15 W 100 Butterlfy W 100 Butterfly Semi W 400 Freestyle M 400 Freestyle Final M 100 Breaststroke W 400 Freestyle Final M 400 Freestyle M 100 Breaststroke Semi Sunday, June 16 Sunday, June 16 M 200 Freestyle M 400 IM Final M 400 IM W 100 Butterfly Final W 100 Breaststroke M 200 Freestyle Semi M 100 Backstroke W 100 Breaststroke Semi W 200 Freestyle M 100 Backstroke Semi M 100 Breaststroke Final W 200 Freestyle Semi Monday, June 17 Monday, June 17 W 400 IM W 400 IM Final W 100 Backstroke M 200 Freestyle Final M 800 Freestyle W 100 Backstroke Semi M 100 Backstroke Final W 100 Breaststroke Final W 200 Freestyle Final Tuesday, June 18 Tuesday, June 18 M 200 Butterfly M 100 Freestyle Semi M 100 Freestyle M 200 Butterfly Semi W 1500 Freestyle W 100 Backstroke Final W 100 Freestyle M 800 Freestyle Final M 200 Breaststroke W 100 Freestyle Semi M 200 Breaststroke Semi Wednesday, June 19 Wednesday, June 19 W 200 Breaststroke W 100 Freestyle Final M 200 Backstroke M 200 Butterfly Final W 200 Butterfly M 200 Breaststroke Final W 1500 Freestyle Final M 200 Backstroke Semi W 200 Breaststroke Semi W 200 Butterfly Semi M 100 Freestyle Final Thursday, June 20 Thursday, June 20 W 200 Backstroke W 200 Butterfly Final M 50 Freestyle M 200 Backstroke Final M 200 IM W 200 Backstroke Semi W 200 Breaststroke Semi M 200 IM Semi M 50 Freestyle Semi Friday, June 21 Friday, June 21 M 100 Butterfly M 50 Freestyle Final W 200 IM W 200 Backstroke Final W 800 Freestyle M 200 IM Final M 100 Butterfly Semi W 200 IM Semi Saturday, June 22 Saturday, June 22 W 50 Freestyle M 100 Butterfly Final M 1500 Freestyle W 50 Freestyle Semi W 200 IM Final W 800 Freestyle Final Sunday, June 23 Sunday, June 23 No session W 50 Freestyle Final M 1500 Freestyle Final

The new schedule resolves several notable event conflicts some of the top U.S. swimmers have had in the past at both Trials and major international meets, including Katie Ledecky‘s 200 free/1500 free, and it also opens the door for male swimmers (Carson Foster?) to race both the 400 free and 400 IM.

The men’s 200 back final will now only conflict with the 200 IM semis rather than the final, while Michael Andrew now faces a tough task if he wants to swim the 200 IM in Paris, as the final comes shortly after the 50 free final.

See a full breakdown of the event conflicts/resolutions with the new schedule here.

The Trials will run from June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Feb. 1.