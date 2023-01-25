USA Swimming Reveals Event Order For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

The event order for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials has been released.
As expected, the schedule mimics the new nine-day format that was confirmed for the 2024 Olympic Games last year, with events now spread out over 17 sessions compared to the 15 we’ve seen in years past.
The only difference between the two schedules is that there will be no relays at Trials. See the full schedule below:
2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS EVENT ORDER
|Preliminaries
|Semi-finals & Finals
|Saturday, June 15
|Saturday, June 15
|W 100 Butterlfy
|W 100 Butterfly Semi
|W 400 Freestyle
|M 400 Freestyle Final
|M 100 Breaststroke
|W 400 Freestyle Final
|M 400 Freestyle
|M 100 Breaststroke Semi
|Sunday, June 16
|Sunday, June 16
|M 200 Freestyle
|M 400 IM Final
|M 400 IM
|W 100 Butterfly Final
|W 100 Breaststroke
|M 200 Freestyle Semi
|M 100 Backstroke
|W 100 Breaststroke Semi
|W 200 Freestyle
|M 100 Backstroke Semi
|M 100 Breaststroke Final
|W 200 Freestyle Semi
|Monday, June 17
|Monday, June 17
|W 400 IM
|W 400 IM Final
|W 100 Backstroke
|M 200 Freestyle Final
|M 800 Freestyle
|W 100 Backstroke Semi
|M 100 Backstroke Final
|W 100 Breaststroke Final
|W 200 Freestyle Final
|Tuesday, June 18
|Tuesday, June 18
|M 200 Butterfly
|M 100 Freestyle Semi
|M 100 Freestyle
|M 200 Butterfly Semi
|W 1500 Freestyle
|W 100 Backstroke Final
|W 100 Freestyle
|M 800 Freestyle Final
|M 200 Breaststroke
|W 100 Freestyle Semi
|M 200 Breaststroke Semi
|Wednesday, June 19
|Wednesday, June 19
|W 200 Breaststroke
|W 100 Freestyle Final
|M 200 Backstroke
|M 200 Butterfly Final
|W 200 Butterfly
|M 200 Breaststroke Final
|W 1500 Freestyle Final
|M 200 Backstroke Semi
|W 200 Breaststroke Semi
|W 200 Butterfly Semi
|M 100 Freestyle Final
|Thursday, June 20
|Thursday, June 20
|W 200 Backstroke
|W 200 Butterfly Final
|M 50 Freestyle
|M 200 Backstroke Final
|M 200 IM
|W 200 Backstroke Semi
|W 200 Breaststroke Semi
|M 200 IM Semi
|M 50 Freestyle Semi
|Friday, June 21
|Friday, June 21
|M 100 Butterfly
|M 50 Freestyle Final
|W 200 IM
|W 200 Backstroke Final
|W 800 Freestyle
|M 200 IM Final
|M 100 Butterfly Semi
|W 200 IM Semi
|Saturday, June 22
|Saturday, June 22
|W 50 Freestyle
|M 100 Butterfly Final
|M 1500 Freestyle
|W 50 Freestyle Semi
|W 200 IM Final
|W 800 Freestyle Final
|Sunday, June 23
|Sunday, June 23
|No session
|W 50 Freestyle Final
|M 1500 Freestyle Final
The new schedule resolves several notable event conflicts some of the top U.S. swimmers have had in the past at both Trials and major international meets, including Katie Ledecky‘s 200 free/1500 free, and it also opens the door for male swimmers (Carson Foster?) to race both the 400 free and 400 IM.
The men’s 200 back final will now only conflict with the 200 IM semis rather than the final, while Michael Andrew now faces a tough task if he wants to swim the 200 IM in Paris, as the final comes shortly after the 50 free final.
See a full breakdown of the event conflicts/resolutions with the new schedule here.
The Trials will run from June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Feb. 1.
W 50 free semi and 200 IM final literally back to back. KD will have a decision to make. Michael Andrew will probably have to choose one or the other the day before with only one event in between. KD obviously can only do one.
Most glaring conflict is women’s 4 IM + 2 free for anyone trying for both the individual spots in the 4 IM & top 6 aspirations for a relay spot in the 2 free. Lots of players in the 4 IM impacted, especially the back-to-back finals session.
Don’t understand why the women’s stroke 200s are all cramped into one session
Someone at USA Swimming hates Michael Andrew
World Aquatics*.
They’re just mirroring the new Olympic schedule.
Also, there has to be event conflicts, right? And when you’re Michael Andrew and you have such a unique non-traditional event lineup…
I’d love for some swimnerd to write some kind of dissertation on big meet event schedules and how they’ve shaped the way we collectively train and specialize swimmers. Like is the reason there aren’t more 200 freestyler/100 breaststrokers simply because it’s a NCAA event lineup? Or the reason there aren’t more 100 backstroker/100 breaststrokers because of the high school lineup? How do these schedules force decision-making in the way we approach training and event selection and specialization, and what is the meta-impact of that on the sport of swimming.