2022 Futures – Minnesota: Kaelyn Gridley Rips PB 1:08.46 100 Breast on Day 1

2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships – Minnesota

  • July 27-30, 2022
  • Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results on MeetMobile

While Nationals are going on in Irvine, USA Swimming is simultaneously hosting Futures Championships at 5 sites across the country. At the Minnesota site, NASA Wildcats 18-year-old and Duke University recruit Kaelyn Gridley clocked a new personal best of 1:08.46 in a dominating performance in the women’s 100 breast. The swim marks Gridley’s first time under 1:09 in the event, lifting her up to #18 all-time in the 17-18 girls age group.

Nebraska’s Shannon Stott was a force to be reckoned with on the first day of the meet, winning two events. Stott first took the women’s 200 free, clocking a 2:03.11, which marks a new personal best for the 21-year-old by 0.21 seconds. She then went on to take the women’s 200 fly in 2:14.76, also chipping 0.18 seconds off her personal best in that event.

Parkway Swim Club 17-year-old Matthew Judkins won the men’s 200 fly in 2:03.56. That swim marks a personal best for Judkins by 0.68 seconds, taking down the 2:04.28 he set just two weeks ago. Patriot Aquatic Club 16-year-old Diego Rosario came in 2nd with a huge personal best of 2:04.12.

Youngster Finnley Conklin, just 15, won the men’s 100 breast in a new personal best of 1:04.04. Conklin was out quick, splitting 29.69 on the first 50, then coming home in 34.35. The swim was 0.22 seconds faster than his previous best.

Madison Aquatic Club 17-year-old Nick Chirafisi took the men’s 200 free in 1:54.24, establishing a new personal best. He got out to a speedy start, splitting 54.46 on the first 100, then splitting 59.78 on the back half.

Gena Jorgenson, an 18-year-old out of Aberdeen Swim Club who is slared to begin her collegiate career at Nebraska next month, won the women’s 800 free in 9:05.51. The men’s 1500 was won by Barrington Swim Club’s Rylan Anselm, 16, with a 16:04.30. That swim marks a Summer Junior Nationals Cut for Anselm.

