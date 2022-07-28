Nick Mahabir Sets Singapore NAG in 200 Breast in 2:12.07

2022 Phillips 66 National Championships

Winning the “C’ Final on Day 2 of U.S Nationals, Nick Mahabir blasted 2:12.07 in the 200 breast, setting a Singapore record for boys 17 & under.

The time is a 1.44 second drop for Mahabir, who set his previous lifetime best of 2:13.51 just three months ago at U.S International Team Trials.

Split Comparison – U.S. Nationals v. U.S. Trials

Mahabir – U.S. Nationals Mahabir – U.S Trials 50 29.97 30.15 100 1:03.65 (33.68) 1:03.79 (33.64) 150 1:37.85 (34.20) 1:38.39 (34.60) 200 2:12.07 (34.22) 2:13.51 (35.12)

Mahabir was faster on three laps of his race in Irvine, but what really makes the difference between his two swims is his final 50. At Nationals, Mahabir was nine-tenths faster than he was at Trials, keeping that last 50 split at a 34-low, rather than a 35-low. That allowed him to lengthen his lead over the field, touching 1.45 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Noah Nichols.

Mahabir began representing Singapore internationally this year, and already owns all of the national breaststroke records for his age group. This swim put him within striking distance of Singapore’s open 200 breast record which is a 2:11.93 set by Maximillian Ang in May 2022.

His closing speed and his sub-30 opening split bode well for his 100 breast, which he’ll race later in the meet. There, he holds a best of 1:01.71, which he set at U.S Trials. Singapore’s open record belongs to Ang in 1:01.58. Given his 200, Mahabir looks like a serious threat to beat that time.