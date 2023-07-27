2023 U.S. Pro Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full session of the 2023 U.S. Pro Championships will feature preliminary heats in the women’s and men’s 400 freestyle, 200 IM and 50 free, with several American stars surrounded by a few international names.

Highlighting the action is Simone Manuel, the Olympic gold medalist who opted out of U.S. Nationals last month and therefore didn’t compete for a spot on the World Championship team.

Manuel will race the women’s 50 free on Thursday, coming in as the second seed behind Erika Connolly (née Brown), who won bronze in the event at the World Championships last year.

Michael Andrew, David Curtiss and Brooks Curry lead a strong field in the men’s 50 free, with Australian Thomas Nowakowski, rising U.S. star Jonny Kulow and veteran Santo Condorelli also in the mix.

Paige Madden is the top seed in the women’s 400 free, while Jake Magahey holds the top time in the men’s event by nearly two seconds.

In the 200 IM, Great Britain’s Alicia Wilson leads the women’s event over American Beata Nelson, while the men’s race features former NCAA stars Trenton Julian, Jake Foster, Grant House and Will Licon.

LIVE STREAM

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018)

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:15.49

Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson claimed the top seed in the women’s 400 free as she led number one seed Paige Madden in the third and final heat, clocking 4:12.97 to mark the second-fastest swim of her career.

Carlson, 19, put up a best time of 4:12.31 in early June, and swam 4:13.18 at U.S. Nationals last month. The rising junior is coming off a runner-up finish at the Women’s NCAA Championships in the 500 free representing Wisconsin.

Madden was second in the heat and fifth overall in 4:14.31, having set a season-best of 4:06.78 at Nationals where she finished fourth.

Athens Bulldogs’ Rachel Stege, the 2023 SEC champion in the 500 free, won the second heat in a time of 4:13.02, while Palo Alto’s Sloane Reinstein was close behind in 4:13.89, just over a second shy of her newly-minted PB from Nationals (4:12.87).

Notably missing the ‘A’ final was Claire Tuggle, the #2 seed coming in, who ended up 13th in 4:18.54. Tuggle, who will transfer to USC next season after spending her freshman year at UVA, owns a PB of 4:07.85 from 2019 and a season-best of 4:15.01.

MEN’S 400 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 3:55.59

WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass (2023)

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:16.09

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:03.49

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 24.00, Abbey Weitzeil (2023)

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 25.69

MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS