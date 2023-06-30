Jake Magahey No-Shows 400 Free Prelims Due To Illness, Carson Foster Also Out

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Carson Foster and Jake Magahey, the first and third seeds respectively in the men’s 400 free at the 2023 U.S. National championships, both no-showed their preliminary heat in the event on Thursday morning. Magahey told SwimSwam that he got sick on Wednesday night and suspected that he had food poisoning.

“It was affecting me up until the morning, which is when I had to make the tough decision to scratch this morning and prioritize my health,” Magahey said. “Obviously I’m disappointed and not how I wanted things to turn out, but it was not something I could have predicted happening.”

Foster is already qualified for the World Championships in the 200 fly and 400 IM, and he is heavily favored to qualify on Saturday in the 200 IM. Magahey, meanwhile, finished 11th in the 200 free after being seeded fifth. His time of 1:46.97 would have finished sixth in the ‘A’ final.

The 400 free was one of Magahey’s best shots at qualifying for the 2023 U.S. World Championships team. He holds a best time of 3:46.37 that was set at 2022 U.S. Nationals, which would have been fast enough to qualify for both the 2021 Olympic and 2022 Worlds teams.

Magahey is also entered in the 800 free that happens on Friday. He had originally been entered in the 100 free as well on day one, but did not end up swimming that event.

Foster, on the other hand, clocked his best time of 3:45.29 at Austin Sectionals last year after opting not to swim the 400 free at 2022 trials. However, his time ended up topping the 2022 rankings amongst American men.

With Foster and Magahey out, Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell have become heavy favorites to qualify for Worlds in the men’s 400 free.