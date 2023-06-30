Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lars Jorgensen Makes First Public Statement Since Departure From Kentucky

Comments: 4

Former University of Kentucky head coach Lars Jorgensen has offered his first public statement since officially resigning from the program on Wednesday.

Jorgensen’s legal representation issued a release referring to the coach’s departure from the school as the two “reaching an agreement resolving amicably the issues” between Jorgensen and the University of Kentucky.

“I have enjoyed my tenure at University of Kentucky,” Jorgensen said. “I’ll miss the athletes and the success we have had together.”

His counsel also noted that Jorgensen will “pursue other offers” now that he is no longer employed with the Wildcats.

The official press release provided by Kentucky announcing Jorgensen’s resignation neglected to mention any of his accolades, such as SEC Coach of the Year in 2021 for leading the Wildcat women to their first conference title ever.

The week prior to his resignation, SwimSwam reported that Jorgensen had been under suspension since early May pending an NCAA investigation into compliance rules violations.

He was also suspended for the Wildcats’ SEC opener at Texas A&M in November 2022, according to a source close to the program.

Kentucky’s entire swimming coaching staff was suspended for one week at the start of May, the source added, and associate head coach Michael Camper has resigned, though an official announcement has not been made.

The University has said it has started a national search for a new head coach.

Jorgensen spent 10 seasons leading Kentucky’s combined swimming and diving program. This past season, the Kentucky women placed third at the 2023 SEC Championships while the men finished eighth as freshman distance specialist Levi Sandidge became the Wildcats’ first-ever conference champion in the men’s 1650-yard freestyle.

4
Red Dawg
38 minutes ago

Sounds like Lars trying to set himself up for a new HC gig with the Wildcats in the Big 10?

MCavic
Reply to  Red Dawg
21 seconds ago

That would be pretty cool! NU has had swimmers on the big stage since at least 2002! The right voice could make that team good, again!

curious
45 minutes ago

Realistically, what are his chances of getting another coaching position somewhere?

Guy
53 minutes ago

It’s kind of crazy how many SEC head coaching changes there’s been these past 3 years with Bama, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, and now kentucky

