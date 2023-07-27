2023 World Championships: Day 5 Pick ‘Em Conest Scoring Update

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATES

Day 5 of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan is in the books. You know what that means: It’s time for the scoring update for the official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest!

Day 5 of the meet was full of some awesome racing, including Summer McIntosh winning her first gold medal of the meet. The 16-year-old Canadian superstar set a new World Junior Record en route to winning the women’s 200 fly tonight. Meanwhile, French star Leon Marchand sped to victory in the men’s 200 IM, clocking a new personal best.

Of course, Australia also dominated the women’s 4×200 free relay, shattering the World Record in the event. Speaking of Australian’s backstroke superstar Kaylee McKeown is now 2-for-2 in the women’s backstroke events, having won the women’s 50 back tonight after earning gold in the 100 back a few days ago.

The Aussies also stood on top of the podium in the men’s 100 free, where Kyle Chalmers won his first individual world champs title of his career.

Now, onto the Pick ‘Em scores. Congratulations to “Chloe K,” you are the winner of day 5 of the contest! “Chloe K” had a great showing today, scoring 59 points. Unfortunately, “Chloe K” is not eligible to win prizes, which means 2nd place finisher “SeanSwim17” will be the winner of the Day 5 daily prize. “SeanSwim17” finished just 1 point behind “Chloe K,” ending the day with 58 points. Congrats to both of you!

Here is a look at the scores for Day 5:

As for the total scores through the first 5 days of the meet, “BairnOwl,” one of our daily winners from Day 1, is still leading the competition. Their lead has shrunk slightly from where it was yesterday, however, they still lead the contest by 4 points, sitting with a total score of 219. There is a two-way tie for 2nd behind “BairnOwl,” with both “Joel” and “Toronto Titans” sitting at 215 points.

Here are the updated total scores through Day 5: