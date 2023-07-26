2023 World Championships: Day 4 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATES

With the 4th day of the 2023 World Championships in the books, let’s take a look at how the Pick ‘Em Contest is going.

Day 4 of the meet was absolutely wild. We saw Australian Mollie O’Callaghan not only win gold in the women’s 200 free, but take down Federica Pellegrini’s legendary World Record in the process. We also saw Leon Marchand prove he’s more than just an IM’er, as he took gold in the men’s 200 fly, an event which also featured a tie fort4th place between Thomas Heilman and Ilya Kharun.

On top of that, China’s Qin Haiyang continued to impress in the men’s breast events, taking the men’s 50 breast tonight.

In another crazy result, Tunisian20-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui stormed to victory in the men’s 800 free, throwing down a blistering 7:37.00. An unlikely podium saw Hafnaoui winning gold, while Australian 19-year-old Sam Short earned the silver, and defending Olympic and World Champ Bobby Finke fell to 3rd.

Now, let’s get down to the business you’re here for. The results are in! The winner of Day 4 for the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest is…”Braden Keith Got That DAWG in ‘EM”

For the record, “Braden Keith Got That DAWG in ‘EM” is not SwimSwam’s own Editor-in-Chief Braden Keith, it’s apparently just a fan. “Braden Keith Got That DAWG in ‘EM” had a great day, racking up 47 points to lead the field by 2 points.

Here is a look at the Day 4 scores:

More braodly, let’s now check in on how the overall standings are looking at the halfway point of the World Championships. Leading the field currently is “BairnOwl,” who was one of the daily winners on the first day of the meet. “BairnOwl” is out in the lead right now with a score of 181 points. They’re sitting with a 7-point lead with 4 days to go.

Here are the overall standings through the 4th day of the meet: