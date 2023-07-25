2023 World Championships: Day 3 Pick ‘Em Scoring Update

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATES

With day 3 of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka in the books, let’s turn our attention towards the Pick ‘Em Contest. Tonight’s finals session featured finals of the men’s 200 free, women’s 1500 free, women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, and women’s 100 breast.

Let’s get right into it. It was a fairly down day for Pick ‘Em scores. With five finals on the schedule, there were a maximum of 95 points potentially up for grabs, but the winner of the day only scored 58 points. That brings us to the day 3 winner…congratulations “Ottothekid“! They won the daily prize for day 3 with a score of 58 points.

Here is a look at the scores for Day 3:

Moving on, through the first 3 days of the meet, “Andre97” is still leading the competition. With yet another solid score of 42 points on day 3, “Andre97” is now leading the field by 5 points with a total score of 147 points. “Toronto Titans” has moved up from 3rd to 2nd, sitting behind “Andre97” with a score of 142 points.

Here are the overall standings through the first 3 days: