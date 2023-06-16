2023 French Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2023 French Elite Championships has arrived with six events on the docket as athletes look to either punch their ticket or add to their lineups in Fukuoka.

This morning’s prelims saw Charlotte Bonnet reset the French Record in the women’s 50 breast (30.82), while Maxime Grousset also had a notable swim with a PB of 51.71 in the 100 fly.

Leon Marchand, who went five-for-five in event wins through the first five days of competition, dropped the 100 fly from his schedule prior to this morning’s session.

The meet finale will be the men’s 1500 free, which could be a tantalizing race after we saw six swimmers sub-7:52 in the 800 free.

Damien Joly came out on top in the 800 and is the top seed by nearly 14 seconds in the mile, but will be pushed by the likes of Logan Fontaine, Joris Bouchaut, Marc-Antoine Olivier, David Aubry, and rapidly-rising youngster Pacome Bricout.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

French Record: 4:34.17, Fantine Lesaffre – 2018

– 2018 French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 4:39.92

Fantine Lesaffre led from the jump as she produces her fastest swim in four years to earn the French title in the women’s 400 IM, adding a second event to her World Championship lineup.

Lesaffre, 28, picked up the win in a time of 4:37.55, dipping under her season-best of 4:37.60 from the Canet leg of the Mare Nostrum Tour in May. Tonight’s performance marks her fastest swim since June 2019, and is her fourth-fastest ever, having won the 2018 European title in a PB of 4:34.17.

Lesaffre already booked her ticket to Fukuoka in the 200 IM early in the meet, having logged a lifetime best of 2:11.59.

Cyrielle Duhamel also got under the Worlds cut (4:39.92) in 4:39.38, having made up nearly two seconds on Lesaffre on the freestyle leg to touch second.

Duhamel, 23, cracks the 4:40 barrier for the first time, having previously been 4:41.14 back in May of 2018 as this marks her first PB in the event in five years.

She raced the event at the 2022 World Championships, but was a distant 13th in 4:52.24.

Up-and-coming breaststroker Justine Delmas showed off her versatility by putting up a strong swim to place third, clocking 4:47.14 to near her PB of 4:46.27 set in 2021.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

French Record: 50.85, Mehdy Metella – 2019

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 51.93

Maxime Grousset unleashed a monstrous swim in the final of the men’s 100 fly, taking off more than a second to break the French Record by over two-tenths in 50.61.

Grousset chipped .01 off his lifetime best in the prelims, touching in 51.71, and in tonight’s final was explosive en route to the National Record, getting out in 23.46 at the 50 before closing in 27.15 (he was 24.07/27.64 in the heats).

The 24-year-old breaks the four-year-old French Record of 50.85, established by Mehdy Metella in 2019.

Grousset now ranks 12th all-time in the 100 fly, and has qualified to swim four individual events at the World Championships (50/100 free and fly).

He also takes over the #2 spot in the 2022-23 world rankings, trailing only Canadian Josh Liendo.

Stanislas Huille was the runner-up in 52.25, his second best time of the day as he was the only swimmer besides Grousset to close the back half sub-28.

Also setting a second consecutive best time after doing so in the prelims was Charles Rihoux, who placed third in 52.34.

Metella, who missed the 50 fly ‘A’ final, was eighth in 53.39 after clocking 53.11 in the prelims.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

French Record: 30.82, Charlotte Bonnet – 2023

– 2023 French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 30.35

Belgian Florine Gaspard completed the sprint breaststroke double by winning the women’s 50 in a time of 30.73, two one-hundredths quicker than she was in the prelims.

Gaspard set her PB of 30.53 in April at the Belgian Open Championships in Antwerp.

After setting a new French Record of 30.82 in the prelims, Charlotte Bonnet touched second in 31.17, well off the Worlds qualifying time of 30.35.

Eighteen-year-old Justine Delmas had a quick turnaround after placing third in the 400 IM, earning her second bronze medal in mere minutes as she rounded out the podium in 31.57. Delmas owns a PB of 31.32 from the 2021 Euro Juniors.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

French Record: 24.07, Camille Lacourt – 2010

– 2010 French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 24.61

Mewen Tomac pulled away from the field late to complete a sweep of the men’s backstroke events in Rennes, touching first in the 50 by nearly a half a second in 24.80.

Tomac’s swim matches his lifetime best, set all the way back in December 2020, and although it’s shy of the Worlds cut of 24.61, he’ll likely be able to race the event in Fukuoka having already qualified in the 100 and 200 back.

This marks the 21-year-old’s seventh swim under 25 seconds, slotting him into 13th in the 2022-23 world rankings.

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, 22, was the runner-up in 25.29, a new season-best though well shy of his PB of 24.79 set at the 2022 World Championships where he finished ninth.

Ndoye-Brouard has already punched his ticket to Worlds in the 100 back.

Max Berg rounded out the podium in a personal best of 25.44, undercutting his 25.46 set last summer.

Notably popping up in the ‘A’ final was Jérémy Stravius, the 34-year-old three-time Olympic medalist who tied with fellow Frenchman Camille Lacourt to win the 2011 world title in the 100 back.

Stravius, who was also the 2013 World Championship bronze medalist in the 50 back, was eighth in 26.00, having clocked 25.99 in the prelims. His personal best sits at 24.45 from 2013.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

French Record: 1:54.66, Camille Muffat – 2012

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:57.85

Marie Wattel, 1:58.83 Lucile Tessariol, 1:58.93 Oceane Carnez, 2:00.21 Assia Touati, 2:00.34 Lilou Ressencourt, 2:01.58 Valentine Leclercq, 2:02.38 Eloise Riley, 2:02.95 Mary-Ambre Moluh, 2:04.24

MEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL