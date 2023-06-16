Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Marchand Drops 100 Fly On Final Day Of French Elite Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leon Marchand was entered in the men’s 100m butterfly as his sixth event at these French Elite Championships but the 21-year-old wound up not standing behind the blocks for the race this morning.

In Marchand’s absence on this final day of this World Championship trials competition, it was Maxime Grousset who topped the heats, punching a time of 51.71 as the top seed.

Already for Grousset, that’s a new personal best, slicing .01 off of his previous PB of 51.72 nabbed at the Giant Open this past March. Behind Grousset was Stanislas Huille who earned the 2nd seed in 52.47 while Charles Rihoux placed 3rd in 52.49.

Of note, Olympian Mehdy Metella rebounded from a 6th place finish in the B-Final of the men’s 50m fly to snag the 6th seed in this 1fly in 53.11.

As for Marchand, the Arizona State University star owns a lifetime best of 52.44 in the 1fly, a time he registered in Spain last year.

Even without this 100m fly event, Marchand has done plenty of damage while competing here in Rennes. The versatile wunderkind has nabbed World Championships berths in the 200m breast, 200m fly, 200m free, 200m IM and 400m IM.

1
BigBoiJohnson
30 minutes ago

Aw. After seeing his sprint capabilities at NCAAs I was looking forward to this one. Remains undefeated at least though!

