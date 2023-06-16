Aussie Elizabeth Dekkers Clocks 2:05.26 200 Fly All Comers Record

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

19-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers proved once again she’s a bonafide star in the women’s 200m fly, taking the gold in decisive fashion tonight at the Aussie World Championship Trials.

Chandler’s Dekkers fired off a mark of 2:05.26 to get to the wall first, beating the field by over 2 seconds. Abbey Connor raced her way to silver in 2:07.61 while Olympian Brianna Throssell just missed out, bagging bronze just .07 later in 2:07.68.

Dekkers’ outing here destroyed her previous career-quickest effort of 2:06.55 which garnered her the title at last April’s Aussie National Championships. That outing represented the teen’s first foray into sub-2:07 territory while she now dipped even further with her first-ever sub-2:06 performance.

En route to gold Dekkers overtook the longstanding All Comers Record of 2:05.41 Olympic medalist Maddie Groves put on the books in 2015.

As a refresher, All Comers Records are akin to U.S. Open Records and represent the fastest time performed on Australian soil by any nationality.

Splits for Dekkers previous PB versus her new PB are below:

Dekkers’ Previous PB Dekkers’ New PB 29.23 28.92 32.52 31.99 32.28 31.96 32.52 32.39 2:06.55 2:05.26

Dekkers, who claimed 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in 2:07.28, now ranks as Australia’s 3rd-fastest performer in history and checks in as the 15th swiftest performer of all time worldwide.

Top 5 Australian Women’s 200 Fly Performers All-Time

Jessicah Schipper – 2:03.41 2009 Maddie Groves – 2:04.88 2016 Elizabeth Dekkers – 2:05.26 2023 Susie O’Neill – 2:05.81 2000 Samantha Hamill – 2:05.99 2009

Specific to this season, only two swimmers are ahead of Dekkers in terms of 2fly performances. American Regan Smith leads the world with a mark of 2:03.87 while Canadian Summer McIntosh earned a World Junior Record of 2:04.70 at her nation’s World Trials.