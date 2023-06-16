Charlotte Bonnet Continues Breaststroke Record Siege With 30.82

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another breaststroke national record went down at the hands of Charlotte Bonnet at these 2023 French Elite Championships.

Bonnet already powered her way to a lifetime best and French standard of 1:07.54 in the 100m breaststroke here in Rennes but she doubled up with a new mark of 30.82 in the 50m breast.

It was Belgium’s Florine Gaspard who took the top seed out of this morning’s heats, registering a time of 30.75. Just .07 behind her, however, was 28-year-old Bonnet.

Bonnet’s time of 30.82 not only crushed her own personal best of 31.66 from nearly 6 years ago but it also erased the supersuited French standard of 30.96 Sophie De Ronchi put on the books in 2009.

Bonnet’s outing this morning renders her the 24th slot in the world rankings on the season.