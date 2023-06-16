World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4 Of Aussie Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

We saw arguably the most electric night thus far at these 2023 Australian World Championship Trials. Several new names were added to the list of Fukuoka qualifiers while personal bests were laid down left and right in Melbourne.

Leading the charge was Kaylee McKeown who did her usual other-worldly thing in the women’s 200m back. The 21-year-old Griffith University star clocked a winning time of 2:03.70, producing the 4th-fastest performance in history.

Also making major noise tonight was fellow Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers. 24-year-old Chalmers staked his claim on the men’s 100m free, hitting a time of 47.44 to become the #2 performer in the world this season.

Joining him in Fukuoka qualification was recently-turned-18-year-old Flynn Southam. Bond’s Southam nailed a huge personal best of 47.77 to get under the 48-second threshold for the first time in his young career.

Also breaking barriers were Tommy Neill in the men’s 200m IM and Elizabeth Dekkers in the 200m fly. Neill crushed a new career-swiftest result of 1:57.74 to match the Aussie QT for Fukuoka exactly. It marked his first outing ever under 1:58 in the event.

As for Dekkers, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion scored a winning 2fly effort of 2:05.26 for her first-ever foray under 2:06.

Neill inserted himself into the list of all-time Aussie performers in slot #4 and Dekkers is the 3rd best Aussie performer ever in her event. Abbey Connor also nabbed World Championships qualification in the women’s 200m fly with her silver medal-worthy 2:07.61 knocking over half a second off her best performance.

Australian World Championships Individual Event Qualifiers Through Day 3