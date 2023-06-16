2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The fifth day of action at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials features a thrilling battle in the women’s 100 freestyle as well as another world record holder with Zac Stubblety-Cook taking on his signature 200 breaststroke event.

Saturday morning’s prelims session will get started women’s 200 breaststroke and men’s 200 backstroke before a loaded group of women’s 100 freestyle heats highlighted by reigning Olympic champion Emma McKeon and defending world champion Mollie O’Callaghan. The session will continue with the men’s 200 breaststroke and wrap up with the women’s 50 backstroke. The men’s 1500 freestyle will also be contested later today.

At April’s Australian National Championships, O’Callaghan (52.63) edged Shayna Jack (52.64) with the top marks in the world this season at the time.

The 19-year-old O’Callaghan appears to be in prime form this week, having already beat Ariarne Titmus in the 200 free on Thursday night with a world-leading 1:53.83. It was the teen’s first time under 1:54 in the event.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Heats

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)

All Comers Record: 2:20.04, Rie Kaneto (2016)

Swimming Australia QT: 2:23.91

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Abbey Harkin – 2:28.43 Mikayla Smith – 2:28.56 Zoe Deacon – 2:29.75 Ella Ramsay – 2:30.39 Matilda Smith – 2:31.03 Reidel Smith – 2:31.82 Kayla Van Der Merwe – 2:31.85 Madison Stibbe – 2:32.38

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Heats

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

All Comers Record: 1:52.86, Ryosuke Irie (2009)

Swimming Australia QT: 1:57.12

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Bradley Woodward – 1:55.95 Joshua Edwards-Smith – 1:57.33 Ty Hartwell – 1:58.90 Thomas Hauck – 2:00.05 Stuart Swinburn – 2:01.05 Matthew Magnussen – 2:01.30 Alexander Foreman – 2:03.92 Callum Thomas – 2:04.31

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Heats

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) All Comers Record: 52.06, Cate Campbell (2016)

Swimming Australia QT: 53.61

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Heats

World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (2018)

Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

Australian Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

All Comers Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Heats

World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)

Commonwealth Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)

Australian Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)

All Comers Record: 14:39.54, Mack Horton (2016)

Swimming Australia QT: 14:56.86

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64

Top 8 Qualifiers: