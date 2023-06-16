2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10 a.m. local (8 p.m. previous day EDT)/Finals at 7 p.m. local (5 a.m. EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
World Championships Selection Criteria
Meet Central
Final Start List
The fifth day of action at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials features a thrilling battle in the women’s 100 freestyle as well as another world record holder with Zac Stubblety-Cook taking on his signature 200 breaststroke event.
Saturday morning’s prelims session will get started women’s 200 breaststroke and men’s 200 backstroke before a loaded group of women’s 100 freestyle heats highlighted by reigning Olympic champion Emma McKeon and defending world champion Mollie O’Callaghan. The session will continue with the men’s 200 breaststroke and wrap up with the women’s 50 backstroke. The men’s 1500 freestyle will also be contested later today.
At April’s Australian National Championships, O’Callaghan (52.63) edged Shayna Jack (52.64) with the top marks in the world this season at the time.
2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Free
Haughey
52.50
|2
|Mollie
O'Callaghan
|AUS
|52.63
|04/17
|3
|Shayna
Jack
|AUS
|52.64
|04/17
|4
|Marrit
Steenbergen
|NED
|52.98
|06/10
|5
|Sarah
Sjostrom
|SWE
|52.99
|04/16
The 19-year-old O’Callaghan appears to be in prime form this week, having already beat Ariarne Titmus in the 200 free on Thursday night with a world-leading 1:53.83. It was the teen’s first time under 1:54 in the event.
Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Heats
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)
- All Comers Record: 2:20.04, Rie Kaneto (2016)
- Swimming Australia QT: 2:23.91
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Abbey Harkin – 2:28.43
- Mikayla Smith – 2:28.56
- Zoe Deacon – 2:29.75
- Ella Ramsay – 2:30.39
- Matilda Smith – 2:31.03
- Reidel Smith – 2:31.82
- Kayla Van Der Merwe – 2:31.85
- Madison Stibbe – 2:32.38
Men’s 200 Backstroke – Heats
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- All Comers Record: 1:52.86, Ryosuke Irie (2009)
- Swimming Australia QT: 1:57.12
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Bradley Woodward – 1:55.95
- Joshua Edwards-Smith – 1:57.33
- Ty Hartwell – 1:58.90
- Thomas Hauck – 2:00.05
- Stuart Swinburn – 2:01.05
- Matthew Magnussen – 2:01.30
- Alexander Foreman – 2:03.92
- Callum Thomas – 2:04.31
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Heats
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
- Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
- All Comers Record: 52.06, Cate Campbell (2016)
- Swimming Australia QT: 53.61
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Heats
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- Australian Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- All Comers Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- Swimming Australia QT: 2:09.68
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 50 Backstroke – Heats
- World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (2018)
- Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- Australian Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- All Comers Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Heats
- World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)
- Commonwealth Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)
- Australian Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)
- All Comers Record: 14:39.54, Mack Horton (2016)
- Swimming Australia QT: 14:56.86
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Is that season best for Emma?
Nice swim!
She is not taking any chances.
Who scratched in the first W100 heat?
Emma 52.8
Okay, Emma’s free is on 👀
Sorry ….. who was writing Emma off yesterday? Lol
So, what time is it going to take to make the final tonight?
I assume you’re talking about W100 Free?
I’m going to say 8th is 53.65
oops – yes the W100 Free.
I think a 54.50 will make the final
Around 54 low
JES would be a beast if he had Woodward’s underwaters.
All 3 lane 4 swimmers looking great in these heats
Sorry, Ty was lane 3