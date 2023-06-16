Aussie 100 Free Champion Kyle Chalmers: “I Feel Like A 17-Yr-Old Kid Again”

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Night four of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials was arguably the most explosive yet, with the likes of Kyle Chalmers, Flynn Southam, Ariarne Titmus and Kaylee McKeown all in the pool.

Each qualified for their respective event during the finals, expanding the green and gold roster for next month in Fukuoka.

Hear what each had to say regarding their performance and outlook for this year’s most important competition.

Kyle Chalmers – gold medalist, men’s 100m freestyle, 47.44

“I think I’ve re-found myself massively in the pool this year and I’m having a lot of fun in the pool but having a lot more fun out of the pool, which is, I think, massively contributing to my success in the pool this year. It’s made me really enjoy the sport again and love it and probably refound my passion and reason why I’m doing it.



“I’ve kind of always had that question of ‘what are you going to do after swimming’ and I think that’s something I’ve quite struggled with in the past not knowing where I’m going to go.



“But this year I started working on a job site a couple of days a week… I’ve never worked a day in my life apart from swimming which I think is great because my job is the best thing in the world.



“At some point, I’m going to have to transition into the real world, being able to put myself out there in that world where I’m the bottom of the ranks, industry I love and I’m passionate about, I love nothing more than going to work and I think it’s making me a whole lot happier in the pool and also I think having these young guys come through, pushing me.



“I’ve been so excited, so energized I feel like I’m a 17-year-old kid again rocking up to race, I think that showed in my first 50m of the race which probably took away from my back end a little bit.



“But I know that in five weeks time I can swim a whole lot faster. I’ve been around the mark for quite some time now and a World Championships gold medal is something that has evaded me throughout my career and something that I’m desperate to do before my time is done.”

Flynn Southam – silver medalist, men’s 100m freestyle – 47.77

“[Tonight’s race] was a bit of contrast before the 200m, I was really worried about a time and trying to win and I ended up having a really bad swim. So for me just going out there and being a kid and being myself, not trying to swim like Kyle, but get next to him, race him and use it as much as possible.



“I’ve had a lot of life changing stuff that’s happened out of the pool in the past 12 months… being overseas and some loved ones passing away, for me it is just bigger than sport.



“I put the work in every day and I leave no stone unturned so for me to come out here and do that [time] it’s a relief, but at the same time it’s exciting because I’m just hitting the tip of the iceberg at the moment.”



On potential men’s relay:

“If we can do something like the guys did in 2000 in the 4×100, that would be the best thing ever. I think that’s a common goal [among Australian men] and the camaraderie in the marshalling room was just great.”

Ariarne Titmus – gold medalist, women’s 800m free – 8:15.88

“The job’s done, I’m on the plane and now my focus has to shift to Worlds. I’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then and I feel like if I get my head into gear I can do it.”



On the 800m race

“I think it does potentially get overlooked because Katie [Ledecky] is in a class of her own in the 800. I believe her world record is going to stand for a long time. So for me I feel like the training I do probably is for the 400 particularly, but we do speed work for the 200m and aerobic stuff complements the 800m.



“I feel like all the training I do is great for all three… all three of them are opportunities to race for Australia and win medals for our country.”

Kaylee McKeown – gold medalist, women’s 200m back – 2:03.70

“I’m still learning how to pace a 200m with that easy out-speed so I think I probably went out a little bit too hard and didn’t have my back end like I usually do, but in saying that I’m super happy with the time. I would have never thought in a million years I would have been able to go under 2.04 let alone twice now.

“I’m fully expecting both world records to plummet if not next week, at the World Championships, so I’m fighting for Paris really.”

On what she wants to do before the World Championships:

“There are a few things I think me, is just trusting myself mentally, I know my body is more than capable of doing it but sometimes I can get in my own and any prep talk I have before I go to Bohly [coach] is like ‘don’t get in your own way’. So that is just something I’ve got to learn to manage.”