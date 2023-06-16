World Championships Qualifiers At The Conclusion Of 2023 French Trials

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 French Elite Championships finally concluded tonight from Rennes with two additional new names added to the consideration roster for next month’s World Championships.

Cyrielle Duhamel snagged silver behind winner Fantine Lesaffre in the women’s 400m IM to qualify for her first event for Fukuoka. Duhamel clinched runner-up status in 4:39.38 while Lesaffre scored gold in 4:37.55, adding the event to her previously-qualified race of the 200m IM.

David Aubry also inserted his name into the lineup, courtesy of his silver medal-earning performance in the 1500m free. Aubry touched in 14:58.94 to secure silver behind Damien Joly who grabbed gold in 14:56.46. Joly had earlier qualified in the men’s 800m free.

Leon Marchand remains the top performer in terms of the number of events in which he earned qualification, owning 5 national titles from this meet. The Arizona State University star topped the podium in the 200m breast, 200m free, 200m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM over the course of the competition.

French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 6