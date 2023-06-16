World Championships Qualifiers At The Conclusion Of 2023 French Trials

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, June 11th – Friday, June 16th
- Rennes, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Entries
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Prelims Recap / Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap / Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap / Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap / Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap / Day 5 Finals Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Recap / Day 6 Finals Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
The 2023 French Elite Championships finally concluded tonight from Rennes with two additional new names added to the consideration roster for next month’s World Championships.
Cyrielle Duhamel snagged silver behind winner Fantine Lesaffre in the women’s 400m IM to qualify for her first event for Fukuoka. Duhamel clinched runner-up status in 4:39.38 while Lesaffre scored gold in 4:37.55, adding the event to her previously-qualified race of the 200m IM.
David Aubry also inserted his name into the lineup, courtesy of his silver medal-earning performance in the 1500m free. Aubry touched in 14:58.94 to secure silver behind Damien Joly who grabbed gold in 14:56.46. Joly had earlier qualified in the men’s 800m free.
Leon Marchand remains the top performer in terms of the number of events in which he earned qualification, owning 5 national titles from this meet. The Arizona State University star topped the podium in the 200m breast, 200m free, 200m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM over the course of the competition.
French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 6
- Charlotte Bonnet – women’s 200m IM (2:10.64)
- Fantine Lesaffre – women’s 200m IM (2:11.59), 400m IM (4:37.55)
- Logan Fontaine – men’s 400m free (3:46.60)
- Marie Wattel – women’s 100m fly (57.34), 50m free (24.73), 100m free (53.81)
- Anastasia Kirpichnikova – women’s 400m free (4:08.70), 1500m free (16:04.89), 800m free (8:27.52)
- Leon Marchand – men’s 200m breast (2:06.59), 200m free (1:46.44), 200m fly (1:55.79), 200m IM (1:56.25), 400m IM (4:10.57)
- Antoine Marc – men’s 200m breast (2:09.68)
- Pauline Mahieu – women’s 100m back (59.66)
- Analia Pigree – women’s 100m back (59.79), 50m back (27.61)
- Mewen Tomac – men’s 100m back (52.87), 200m back (1:56.45)
- Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – men’s 100m back (53.53)
- Roman Fuchs – men’s 200m free (1:46.70 prelim)
- Mary-Ambre Moluh – women’s 50m back (27.69)
- Maxime Grousset – men’s 100m free (47.62), 50m free (21.78), 100m fly (50.61)
- Florent Manaudou – men’s 100m free (48.12 prelim), 50m free (21.62)
- Melanie Henique – women’s 50m free (24.70), 50m fly (25.24)
- Damien Joly – men’s 800m free (7:49.41), 1500m free (14:56.46)
- Marc-Antoine Olivier * (7:50.23)
- Pacome Bricout – men’s 800m free (7:50.29)
- Antoine Herlem – men’s 200m back (1:57.11)
- Emma Terebo – women’s 200m back (2:09.35)
- Cyrielle Duhamel – women’s 400m IM (4:39.38)
- David Aubry – men’s 1500m free (14:58.94)
Felicitations!