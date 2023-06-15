O’Callaghan Tops Titmus With World-Leading 1:53.83 200 Free At Aussie World Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous day EDT)/Finals at 7pm local (5am EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Selection Criteria
The women’s 200m freestyle tonight in Australia was a thriller of a race, with Olympians Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus battling all the way to the finish.
In the end, it was 19-year-old O’Callaghan who touched first, blasting a new lifetime best of 1:53.83 while Titmus settled for silver in a season-best 1:54.14. Lani Pallister also landed on the podium, clocking 1:56.03 as the bronze medalist.
For MOC, her best-ever entering this event sat at the 1:54.01 produced at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for silver behind Titmus. However, her 1:53.83 PB not only keeps her as the #2 Australian performer in history but the Dean Boxall-trained teen is also now the 5th swiftest performer of all time worldwide.
Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:52.98 2009
- Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 1:53.09 2021
- Allison Schmitt (USA) – 1:53.61 2012
- Katie Ledecky (USA) – 1:53.73 2016
- Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 1:53.83 2023
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 1:53.91 2023
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:53.92 2021
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:54.08 2016
- Tang Muhan (CHN) – 1:54.26 2021
- Yang Junxuan (CHN) – 1:54.37 2021
MOC now takes over the top spot in the season’s world rankings, surpassing Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh.
2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Free
O'Callaghan
1:53.83
|2
|Summer
McIntosh
|CAN
|1:53.91 WJR
|04/02
|3
|Ariarne
Titmus
|AUS
|1:54.14
|06/15
|4
|Katie
Ledecky
|USA
|1:54.96
|03/02
|5
|Siobhan
Haughey
|HKG
|1:55.04
|05/20
This women’s 200m freestyle event demonstrated yet again the Aussie depth in the discipline, with the top 7 finishers all dipping under the stiff Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 1:56.87 needed to qualify for next month’s World Championships.
The event also put a spotlight on the dominance of St. Peters Western specifically, as 8 of the top 12 swimmers out of the heats and 5 of tonight’s finalists all hailing from the club.
wow u could really tell that mollie worked on her turns! they were unbeatable
That last turn put her miles in front.