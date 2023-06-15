Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

O’Callaghan Tops Titmus With World-Leading 1:53.83 200 Free At Aussie World Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The women’s 200m freestyle tonight in Australia was a thriller of a race, with Olympians Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus battling all the way to the finish.

In the end, it was 19-year-old O’Callaghan who touched first, blasting a new lifetime best of 1:53.83 while Titmus settled for silver in a season-best 1:54.14. Lani Pallister also landed on the podium, clocking 1:56.03 as the bronze medalist.

For MOC, her best-ever entering this event sat at the 1:54.01 produced at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for silver behind Titmus. However, her 1:53.83 PB not only keeps her as the #2 Australian performer in history but the Dean Boxall-trained teen is also now the 5th swiftest performer of all time worldwide.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time

  1. Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:52.98 2009
  2. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 1:53.09 2021
  3. Allison Schmitt (USA) – 1:53.61 2012
  4. Katie Ledecky (USA) – 1:53.73 2016
  5. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 1:53.83 2023
  6. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 1:53.91 2023
  7. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:53.92 2021
  8. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:54.08 2016
  9. Tang Muhan (CHN) – 1:54.26 2021
  10. Yang Junxuan (CHN) – 1:54.37 2021

MOC now takes over the top spot in the season’s world rankings, surpassing Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh.

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Free

MollieAUS
O'Callaghan
06/15
1:53.83
2Summer
McIntosh		CAN1:53.91 WJR04/02
3Ariarne
Titmus		AUS1:54.1406/15
4Katie
Ledecky		USA1:54.9603/02
5Siobhan
Haughey		HKG1:55.0405/20
View Top 26»

This women’s 200m freestyle event demonstrated yet again the Aussie depth in the discipline, with the top 7 finishers all dipping under the stiff Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 1:56.87 needed to qualify for next month’s World Championships.

The event also put a spotlight on the dominance of St. Peters Western specifically, as 8 of the top 12 swimmers out of the heats and 5 of tonight’s finalists all hailing from the club.

Ben
44 minutes ago

wow u could really tell that mollie worked on her turns! they were unbeatable

Hooked on Chlorine
Reply to  Ben
30 minutes ago

That last turn put her miles in front.

