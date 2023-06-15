O’Callaghan Tops Titmus With World-Leading 1:53.83 200 Free At Aussie World Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The women’s 200m freestyle tonight in Australia was a thriller of a race, with Olympians Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus battling all the way to the finish.

In the end, it was 19-year-old O’Callaghan who touched first, blasting a new lifetime best of 1:53.83 while Titmus settled for silver in a season-best 1:54.14. Lani Pallister also landed on the podium, clocking 1:56.03 as the bronze medalist.

For MOC, her best-ever entering this event sat at the 1:54.01 produced at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for silver behind Titmus. However, her 1:53.83 PB not only keeps her as the #2 Australian performer in history but the Dean Boxall-trained teen is also now the 5th swiftest performer of all time worldwide.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:52.98 2009 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 1:53.09 2021 Allison Schmitt (USA) – 1:53.61 2012 Katie Ledecky (USA) – 1:53.73 2016 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 1:53.83 2023 Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 1:53.91 2023 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:53.92 2021 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:54.08 2016 Tang Muhan (CHN) – 1:54.26 2021 Yang Junxuan (CHN) – 1:54.37 2021

MOC now takes over the top spot in the season’s world rankings, surpassing Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh.

This women’s 200m freestyle event demonstrated yet again the Aussie depth in the discipline, with the top 7 finishers all dipping under the stiff Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 1:56.87 needed to qualify for next month’s World Championships.

The event also put a spotlight on the dominance of St. Peters Western specifically, as 8 of the top 12 swimmers out of the heats and 5 of tonight’s finalists all hailing from the club.