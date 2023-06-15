Summer Juniors Qualifier Luke Reyes Commits To Cal Poly For 2023-2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Reyes of Chandler, Arizona, has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at California Polytechnic State University. Reyes is wrapping up his final year at Valley Christian High School, and will arrive on campus for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Outside of the pool, Reyes has served as the Vice President of his school’s chapter of the National Honors Society. Additionally, he plays the saxophone and has been involved in his school band for the past eight years.

“I am extremely humbled to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo! I thank all my coaches who have made me into the swimmer I am today, my parents for supporting me through everything, and Coach Phil for this incredible opportunity. I couldn’t do this without my teammates and coaches Scott and Bob at Scottsdale Aquatic Club. All glory be to God; it is His strength alone! Go mustangs! 💚💛”

Reyes trains and competes year-round with Scottsdale Aquatic Club, where he largely focuses on breaststroke and IM. This spring he finished off his short course season at Speedo Sectionals in Austin, where he notched personal best times in five of his six individual events.

He earned his highest finish in the 100 breaststroke, where he clocked a time of 55.22 to finish 9th overall. His swim took him under the 2023 Summer Junior Nationals cut, and marked a two second drop from the same meet a year before. He also finished 12th in the 100 free in 45.41, which is nearly three seconds quicker than he was in the 2021-2022 season.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.27

100 free – 45.41

100 breast – 55.22

200 breast – 2:03.12

200 IM – 1:51.15

400 IM – 4:00.66

Cal Poly is located in San Luis Obispo, California, and is a member of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). The men earned 7th out of 8 teams at the 2023 MPSF Championships, tallying a total of 202 points overall. They are led by head coach Phil Yoshida, who recently concluded his third season at the helm of the program.

Reyes is projected to make an immediate impact at the conference level for the Mustangs. His best times in the 100 breast and 400 IM would have earned him a spot in the B-final at this year’s meet, while his 200 breast would have been just one spot shy of the top-16.

The top finisher in the 100 breast this season was Alex Power, who posted a season best time of 55.85. In the 400 IM, three athletes cracked the 4:00 barrier with Ryan Trichler leading the way (3:52.61). Power will be a sophomore in the fall, while Trichler will be a senior, making Reyes’ arrival key as the Mustangs maintain depth in the 400 IM.

Joining Reyes in Cal Poly’s incoming class is Scott Iannaccone, Theoden Yavuzer-Judd, and Iain McCarthy. Yavuzer-Judd swims similar events to Reyes, and owns a best time of 54.70 in the 100 breast.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.