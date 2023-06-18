Cameron McEvoy Posts 21.27 50 Free In Aussie Trials Prelims, #10 Performer All-Time

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

On Sunday morning at the 2023 Australian World Championship trials, 29-year-old Cameron McEvoy posted a time of 21.27 in the prelims of the 50 free. This swim marks his first personal best in the event since 2016, which was the year that he set his previous best time of 21.44. He now ties Bruno Fratus and Vlad Morozov as the tenth-fastest performer of all-time in the men’s 100 free.

McEvoy’s time from Sunday is faster than Ben Proud‘s 21.32 that won gold at the 2022 World Championships, and also beats out Caeleb Dressel‘s 21.29 which topped the 2022 World Rankings. He’s now just 0.07 seconds off of Ashley Callus‘ Oceanic record time of 21.19 set back in 2009, though his swim was the fastest than any Australian has been since Callus set the record.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle (LCM):

Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 20.91 (2009) Frederick Bosquet, France — 20.94 (2009) Caeleb Dressel, United States — 21.04 (2019/2021) Ben Proud, Great Britain — 21.11 (2018) Ashley Callus, Australia (2009)/Florent Manadou, France (2015) — 21.19 None George Bovell, Trinidad and Trobajo — 21.20 (2009) Alain Bernard, France — 21.23 (2009) Amary Leveaux, France — 21.25 (2009) Bruno Fratus, Brazil (2017)/Vladmir Morozov (2019)/Cameron McEvoy (2023) — 21.27

Prior to 2023, McEvoy had struggled to return to the form that he was in during 2016, when he broke the Oceanic record in the 100 free in a time of 47.04 and clocked a 21.44 50 free at Australian Olympic trials. He then proceeded to swim significantly slower at the 2016 Olympic Games and never approached his best times for another six years. However, after not racing at any major meets in 2022, he started to regain old form in May 2023, swimming a 21.85 free at the 2023 Sydney Open—his fastest 50 free time since 2017. In addition, earlier at Australian trials, he clocked his first personal best since 2016 when he went 23.08 in the 50 cly.