Shareef Elaydi Scorches 55.44 100 Fly, No. 5 All-Time in U.S. Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings

2023 CA SCS/NOVA June Age Group Invite

June 16-19, 2023

William Woollett Aquatics Center Irvine, California

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 CA SCS/NOVA June Age Group Invite”

Shareef Elaydi celebrated his 14th birthday with three victories at the SCS/NOVA June Age Group Invite on Friday and Saturday, continuing his ascent up the U.S. boys’ 13-14 national age group (NAG) rankings.

The Santa Clara Swim Club standout triumphed in the 100-meter butterfly by more than four seconds with a winning time of 55.44 on Saturday night. Elaydi dropped more than half a second off his previous-best 56.19 from last week’s George Haines International meet, in the process jumping from 15th to 5th in the all-time NAG rankings. He was out in 26.15 and back in 29.29.

U.S. Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings, 100-Meter Fly

Thomas Heilman, 53.27 (2021) Rowan Cox, 54.53 (2022) Michael Andrew, 54.59 (2014) Justin Lynch, 54.80 (2011) Shareef Elaydi, 55.44 (2023) Dare Rose, 55.68 (2017) Marti Zubero, 55.68 (1982) Michael Phelps, 55.78 (2000) Dan Madwed, 55.89 (2004) Brandon Ha, 55.90 (2022)

Elaydi, who turned 14 sometime between last weekend’s George Haines International meet and this weekend’s SCS/NOVA June Age Group Invite, still has a whole year to take a crack at Andrei Minakov’s Pacific Swimming 13-14 LSC record of 54.04 from 2015. Elaydi is also within a second of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying time of 53.59 after shaving more than three seconds off his lifetime best over the past year.

Elaydi also won the 200 IM by more than six seconds on Friday with a personal-best 2:07.42, taking down the previous LSC record set by Tim Wu just last week (2:08.85) at the George Haines International meet. There, Elaydi finished just a tenth behind Wu in 2:08.95. Now he’s the new owner of the standard by over a second, in the process moving up from 27th to 14th in the all-time NAG rankings. Before this year, the Pacific Swimming 13-14 LSC record was Curtis Ogren’s 2:09.60 from 2010.

It’s Elaydi’s second LSC record after breaking the 100 breast mark last week (1:05.89). He also won the 200 free this weekend in 1:58.13, dropping more than five seconds off his lifetime best from April. He’s still slated to contest the 100 free and 400 IM on Sunday as well as the 100 breast on Monday.