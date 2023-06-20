Teresa Ivan Claims 50/100 Free Gold At Slovak Championships

2023 SLOVAK OPEN & JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 9th – June 11th

Samorin, Slovakia

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Results

The 2023 Slovak Open & Junior Championships took place from June 9th through June 11th with several swimmers notching World Championships ‘B’ times for next month’s main event in Fukuoka.

Ohio State Buckeye athlete Teresa Ivan turned in a women’s 50m free time of 25.15 to not only take the gold but clear the B standard of 25.92 in the process.

Ivan’s result represents a lifetime best, overtaking her previous career-quickest mark of 25.38 notched last month.

Ivan also topped the women’s 100m free and 50m back events as well, producing respective times of 56.11 and 29.57. The 100m free outing cleared the World Aquatics B cut of 56.15.

These results are on par for Ivan who has enjoyed Slovak swimming success as of late. At the Short Course World Championships in December of last year, Ivan established a new national record in the women’s SCM 50 free (24.61) and also was a member of six record-breaking relay squads.

On the men’s side in Samorin, it was Matej Dusa who doubled up on the 50m and 100m freestyle victories.

23-year-old Dusa posted a winning effort of 22.49 in the splash and dash and 50.19 in the 100m free with both times dipping under the World Aquatics ‘B’ standards. Dusa owns lifetime bests of 22.25 in the former and 49.67 in the latter.

Richard Nagy also got it done for gold, taking on the men’s 400m IM. He nailed a time of 4:22.77 to earn a B cut for Fukuoka. He owns the national record in this event with the 4:13.87 notched at the 2016 Olympic Games.