Fike Swim to Outfit The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

Courtesy of Fike Swim, a SwimSwam partner

For the first time, Fike Swim will be supplying The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas with a range of high-performance swim apparel for its area lifeguards and athletes. Using lightweight fabrics, the training suits’ compression fit moves with swimmers, potentially making it easier to maximize an individual’s speed and distance per stroke. In addition to new swimsuits, Y lifeguards will receive custom trunks and rashguards.

“As a loyal Y member for the last 13 years and as a competitive swimmer, I know having the right gear is vital,” said James Fike, founder of Fike Swim. “Our goal is to help Y swimmers and lifeguards move quicker, dry faster, and feel more confident when they hit the water.”

Fike Swim is dedicated to ensuring athletes have comfortable and quality apparel, this includes perfecting details such as sublimating the logo into the fabric to avoid it peeling and making the materials chlorine-resistant to prolong the life of the suit.

“Competitive swimming has become part of the Y’s sports catalog in recent years, and with out growing group of teams and staff, it’s important they have the tools necessary to be successful,” said Jennifer Pewitt, Associate Vice President of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “We’re grateful to have support from Fike Swim to help our swimmers and Y staff perform at their best and feel their best.”

If you would like to know how Fike Swim can outfit your team or organization, click here to learn more and get in touch with us. And stay tuned to the Fike Swim:

VLOG

FACEBOOK Fike Swim

INSTAGRAM @fikeswim

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest athletes in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Paris, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.